Letter: Says Republicans can't be trusted 'to help Democrats vote'

Kent Weeklies

You can't expect Republicans to help Democrats vote. Ohio is ruled by Republicans. Paying postage on ballots helps poor people the most, which equals Democrats.

Providing extra ballot boxes in a county helps people without transportation, which equals Democrats.

Republicans are only looking out for themselves. This applies to all states run by Republicans. They have lots of ways to suppress the Democratic vote (See Florida). We delude ourselves when we expect Republicans to help voters.

Janice Oakley, Sagamore Hills