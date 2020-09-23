Along the Way: Park District Foundation honors environmental heroes, supporters

When young people are willing to work with adults to collect 1,300 pounds of plastic bags that would otherwise pollute the earth and then send them to a company that converts them into plastic lumber, that’s something that catches my attention.

Their good example inspired other local organization to start similar projects. In addition to the plastic bag collecting, Field Leo Club members in Middle and High School have been beautifying their school grounds by spreading mulch and planting bulbs that bloom in spring.

A week ago, Saturday evening, the Brimfield Lions and the Field Leo Club were recognized by the Portage Park District Foundation. Normally, the Foundation fetes honorees during an annual dinner that draws hundreds. COVID-19 made that impossible this year.

Instead under the leadership of its current president, Beth Buchanan, and its determined Committee chair, Jane Preston Rose, the Portage Park District Foundation held its recognition event using Zoom, the digital program that enables people to gather virtually with laptops and iPhones. More than 100, many sharing screens, participated, some even from long distances. Among those tuning in long distance were stalwart supporters of the Portage Park District Foundation, Walt and Nancy Adams who now reside in the Philadelphia area.

Attendees enjoyed the presence of Aurora’s and Leadership Portage County’s Kurt Ruehr, the Park District Foundation’s perennial master of ceremonies. Kurt set a festive tone by showing up in his tux and sporting a specialty “Dogwood” pandemic mask and bow tie. The mask and bowtie were inspired by Foundation board member Kathryn Craig and created by Candy Painley with materials provided by Linda Seeman. The Dogwood tree image is the Portage Park District Foundation’s official logo.

In addition to the Brimfield Lion and Field Leo Club, others were honored. The 'Honor Roll for Conservation' recognizes those who have contributed to the conservation of Portage County's natural heritage. This year’s honorees included the Matt and Elma Pochedly Family, who donated an acre of beautiful land adjacent for the Headwaters Trail in Hiram Township. Also recognized were Adam, Trevor and Will Kreierhoff, who sold 60 acres, and Brad and Sandy Brotje, who sold 16.5 acres, both at discounted prices, to the Portage Park District. That acreage will boost the park district's conservation of the Tinkers Creek Greenway in Streetsboro. The parcels have been added to land purchased, also at a discounted price, from the children of Bill and Margaret Gressard. They are all being developed into Trail Lake Park.

Corporately, Sirna & Sons Produce, the wholesale food distributor on State Route 88 in Ravenna, was recognized for Green Building Development. The 1,331 solar panels on the roof of the company’s new giant refrigerated addition provide 35 percent of its electricity and reduce greenhouse gases and pollution. The siding on the addition blends maple and composite materials of rice husks, agricultural waste by-product, and synthetic plastics, all of them turned into a recyclable with a longer lifetime than wood.

WKSU-FM was honored for its seven-part series, “Watershed,” which described the cleanup of the Cuyahoga River. The Davey Tree Expert Company was recognized for its support of environmental education in schools throughout Portage County.

Individual recognition went to Denny Reiser, a retired Aurora Middle School teacher who taught the importance of environmental care. Now, a certified volunteer naturalist who works with The Ohio State University, Reiser volunteers in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, in the Akron Public Schools and, for the Portage Park District, offers programs about bees and about the culture of the Hopewell tribes who long ago inhabited northern Ohio before the Europeans arrived.

Katrina Kohout, whose SCRATCH business, was born in 2008 when she needed to find organic food and vegetables for her baby, was honored for donating 10 percent of her profits to Miller House and to the Socially Responsible Sweatshop. The foods she prepares and the vegetables she grows at her Salt of the Earth Farm in Randolph are popular at Haymaker Farmer’s Market.

The Portage Park District Foundation’s Lifetime Achievement award went to two of the nicest people I know, Jane Preston Rose and George Rose. Emcee Kurt Ruehr noted Jane’s organizational management skills honed in executive positions at Goodrich and Cole National and then at Hiram College and George’s exceptional skills as an educator both in the Aurora Schools and at Hiram College where he taught accounting. An accomplished photographer, George has lent his talents to the Portage Park District, the Portage Park District Foundation and Coleman Services. Ever active Jane assists the League of Women Voters in raising citizen awareness of local issues.

“Jane and George are always there for the parks whenever something needs to be done,” Portage Park District Executive Director Christine Craycroft said Saturday evening.

Kudos to Craycroft and her staff, including Andrea Metzler and Jennifer White, for helping make the evening such a positive virtual event.

David Dix is a former publisher of the Record-Courier.