Letter: Calls president's response to Russian bounty reports 'unacceptable'

I am a patriot and a veteran. I love my country. I am also a proud parent of a career member of the U.S. military. I was horrified to learn this summer that U.S. intelligence has credible evidence that the Russians have been putting bounties on the heads of American service members ("Multiple intelligence streams suggest Russians paying bounties for U.S. Troops"- Fox News, June 29, 2020). President Trump was informed of this in his daily briefings. What distresses me the most about this situation is that the president has done nothing in response to this threat to our sons and daughters in uniform. Trump acknowledged that he did not even bring up the issue with Putin in a personal phone call with him (“Trump says he did not ask Vladimir Putin about bounties on US troops” – USA Today. July 29, 2020). Veterans, moms and dads of service members, fellow citizens, are you OK with this? At the very least I would expect the president to have the backs of our service men and women. To me this is unacceptable. We should expect more from our president.

Timothy Rasinski, Stow