Letter: Explains 'Why I Have a Black Lives Matter sign'

We are all impacted by our life experiences. I was raised a Reform Jew and every year in Temple we would hear from survivors of the Holocaust.

Each would show his/her “tattooed” number on the arm and would explain the world as it was in some European countries in the 1940’s.

During that time, Jews stopped being treated as equal humans but instead a scapegoat for the ills of the world. As history has shown, some people were willing to take actions that killed 6 million Jews and other undesirables.

My connection to Black Lives Matter is to recognize my white son may have been treated differently if he were black. I certainly believe all lives matter, but as long as some are treated as “less than” we are all in peril.

Niemöller is perhaps best remembered for the quotation:

First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out -- because I was not a socialist.

Then they came from the trade unionists, and I did not speak out -- because I was not a trade unionist.

Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out -- because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me -- and there was no one left to speak for me.

The “Black Lives Matter” sign in my yard does not take away from my support of the police. They perform noble acts without recognition every day. I can acknowledge others’ points of view are based on their life experiences and treat them with respect. I am thankful my neighbors do the same for me.

Finally, I continue to replace stolen “Black Lives Matter” signs since I believe it symbolizes patriotism and free speech: showing my devotion to and vigorous support of our country.

Nancy Petru, Aurora