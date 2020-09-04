Suggests people check facts on COVID-19, presidential performance

Kent Weeklies

I cringe when I hear the continuous misinformation from those against every thing President Donald Trump has done. Many people have decided to let the social media mob and media outlets they are used to, “educate” them with the “facts” on every subject and news story, without bothering to do their own research.

Responding to how President Trump has "hidden" COVID-19 from Americans, causing more to die … seriously!

He shut down travel from China at the end of January, and in February, Nancy Pelosi invited everyone to join her as she wandered through Chinatown spewing that COVID-19 is overblown, saying “I’m here. We feel safe and sound, so many of us coming here”.

It proves people don’t research the truth, listen to, or read anything else but from their “comfort zone” outlets.

As for COVID-19, kids are approximately six times more likely to die from the flu, and more likely to get hit by lightning.

For COVID-19, everyone is tested who wants to be, regardless of any symptoms. For the flu, testing is done when you have symptoms, so there are many unreported cases.

By shutting down in person schools because of COVID-19, we are doing way more harm to the kids, from falling behind in learning and social skills to serious mental health issues, all because of the adults driven by their own possible gains at the expense of our kids.

You may not like the way President Trump tweets, talks, or fires back at the uninformed, but do some fact checking on all the great things he has done.

Then, as I have, take a step back, research the “polished, both sides of their mouths talking” politicians, and you will realize what good he has done for the hard working Americans in our great country.

Asher Lawrence, Aurora