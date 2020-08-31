Kent Weeklies

August 28, 2020

Martin L. “Marty” Scott, passed away peacefully August 28, 2020.

He attended Springfield High School. Marty was a proud member of Teamsters Local #348 Central State Pension. He retired from Tramonte Distributing in 2019.

Marty was a wonderful husband, father, grandpa, son, uncle and friend.

Marty was preceded in death by his parents, Emerson L. and Norma Jean Scott; his wife’s parents, Robert and Mary T. Longville; and his brothers-in-lsw, Whitely, Bob, Dan, Kenny, Brian and Ronie.

Marty leaves behind to keep his memory alive, his wife, Stephanie A. “Stevi Longville” Scott; his children, Monica (Bob), Jason (Addy) and Desirae; his grandchildren, Michal, Chandler, Gabby, Christian, Seth, Sam and Mychal (Ashely). His siblings also survive, Cheri (Mike) and Brian (Teresa). His in-laws include, Mary B. (Richard), Teresa (Ray), Patrice (Mark), Kathi, Judi (Mike), Greg (Rose), Jay, Jeff (Darlene) and Jody.

A very special thank you to Dr. Osei-Tutu Owusu, Dr. Anthony Visioni and neighbor, Michael Post for all you did to keep Marty comfortable and at peace with himself.

Memorial services were held on September 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where his son, Dr. Jason L. Scott celebrated his father’s life.

Family and friends visited from 10:30 - 11:00 AM.

Memorial contributions may be sent to nokidhungry.org

God grant me the Serenity

To accept the things

I cannot change

Courage to change

The things I can

And Wisdom

to know the difference. (SS, 9/6/20)