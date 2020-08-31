Kent Weeklies

August 29, 2020

STOW - Daniel A. Trowbridge, 60, of Stow, died August 29, 2020.

Born in Akron, he received both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Civil Engineering from the University of Akron. Dan taught himself computer programming and worked on contracts to NASA’s Glenn (formerly Lewis) Research Center as an aerospace engineer for the majority of his career. He loved his work. He was a member of Stow Alliance Fellowship, where he served as an elder and teacher. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Megan; son Peter Trowbridge of Akron; daughters April (Logan) Brisbin of Spring Hill, TN, Tera Trowbridge of Akron, and Karen Trowbridge of Stow; parents Glenn and Ann Trowbridge; brothers Mark (Peggy) of Stow, David (Deborah) of Bellefonte, PA, and Steve (Valerie) of Stow. A funeral service was held at Stow Alliance Fellowship, 4460 Stow Road, Stow, OH. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Stow Alliance Fellowship. Redmon Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. (SS, 9/6/20)