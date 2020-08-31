Kent Weeklies

February 15, 1933-August 27, 2020

AURORA - Carl Rufus Apthorp III, of Aurora, Ohio, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020.

He was 87 years old. Born February 15, 1933 in Cleveland, Ohio to Carl Rufus Apthorp, Jr., and Mary Louise (Swartz) Apthorp, Carl grew up in Aurora, Ohio, and spent his summers at Surfside, Nantucket, Massachusetts. He graduated from Western Reserve Academy in 1950 and then Amherst College in 1954 where he was a member of the Delta Upsilon fraternity, captain of the lacrosse team, and a member of the Air Force ROTC. Upon graduation he was stationed at Otis Air Force Base on Cape Cod with the 58th Fighter Interceptor Squadron of the 32nd Air Division. After receiving his MBA from Harvard University Business School, his professional career included executive positions with Norton Company in Worcester, Massachusetts; Zapata Corporation in Houston, Texas; and Green Thumb Products Corporation, a division of Stratford, in Apopka, Florida. Throughout his life he remained very active with the Western Reserve Academy and Amherst Alumni Associations, and upon retiring was an active member of The Church in Aurora. A lifelong writer and poet, he also loved to sing, play piano, and strum tunes on his banjo and ukulele. Above all, he valued his many relationships with friends and family. Survivors include his daughters Lucy Leske and Jenny Paradis both of Nantucket, Massachusetts; nephew Geoff Apthorp of St. Augustine, Florida; niece Lisa Doyle of Newbury, New Hampshire; and four grandchildren, all of whom were born on Nantucket: Justine Paradis of Concord, New Hampshire; Liza Paradis of Leavenworth, Washington; Colin Leske of Encinitas, California; and Wyatt Leske of Plymouth, Massachusetts. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son Carl Rufus Apthorp IV. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shorts Spicer Crislip Funeral Home Streetsboro Chapel. There will be no calling hours; cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers memorials should be made to Western Reserve Academy or Amherst College. Condolences and memories of Carl may be shared at www.sscfuneralhomes.com. An informal, outdoor, socially distanced, mask required celebration of his life will take place at the Moebius Nature Center in Aurora on Saturday, September 5, from 2-4 pm. (AA, 9/2/20)