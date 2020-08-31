Kent Weeklies

October 30, 1938-August 31, 2020

CUYAHOGA FALLS - Barbara L. Rhodes, 81, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020.

Barb was born on October 30, 1938 in Steubenville, OH to the late James P. & Martha E. Cusick. She was a graduate of Steubenville Central Catholic High School and had been a Cuyahoga Falls resident for over 50 years. Barb was a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She worked for over 30 years for Konica (formerly Fotomat) in Hudson. Barb's life was devoted to being a mother and grandmother. She also enjoyed the Cleveland Indians, the Carousel Dinner Theater, and going out to dinner with her dear friends Connie, Patty, & Margaret.

In addition to her parents, Barb was preceded in death by her infant children Debra & Richard & son Mark Rhodes; grandchildren Zachary & Andrew Tafat; son-in-law Fred Miles; brother James F. Cusick. She is survived by her children Ross Rhodes, Diana Miles, Carla (Bob) McMasters, Kathy (Dan) Felts, Shari Rhodes, Scott (Dawn) Rhodes, Jim Rhodes, Stanley (Micha) Rhodes, Mike (Angie) Rhodes, Michele (Doreen) Rhodes, Bill (Jessica) Rhodes, & Bob (Lori) Rhodes; 26 grandchildren & 10 great-grandchildren; brother Tom (Rosemarie) Cusick.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 3, from 4-7 pm at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron. A funeral service will follow immediately at 7 pm. A private interment will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Steubenville. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Barb's memory to the St. Vincent DePaul Society c/o St. Joseph Catholic Church 215 Falls Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. (Anthony Funeral Homes, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON, CFNP, 9/6/20)