Mark A. Dannemiller

Kent Weeklies

October 23, 1971 - August 29, 2020

STOW - Mark Alan Dannemiller, 48, passed away at home, surrounded by family on August 29, 2020.

Mark was born in Akron on October 23, 1971 to Robert and Sharon Dannemiller. Mark began high school at St. Vincent St. Mary in Akron and graduated from Archbishop Alemany High School in 1990, after moving with his family to Northridge, CA. He returned to the Akron Area in 2002. He worked most recently at The Rail in Fairlawn, where he was well-loved by customers and coworkers alike. Mark was an avid Cleveland sports fan and loved to play golf, especially on Friday afternoons with his dad.

Mark was was preceded in death by his mother Sharon in 2013. He is survived by his longtime girlfriend Anmarie Janoch; his father Robert (Margie) Dannemiller; sister Jennifer (Peter) Dugas; brothers Michael (Tammi) & Steven Dannemiller; nieces & nephews Alexander & Meghan Dannemiller, and Kellan & Tenley DUgas, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, & friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 1, from 4-7 pm, at the Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Ave. (at Third St., one block north of Portage Trail in) Cuyahoga Falls. A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, September 2, at 10:00 am at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park in Cuyahoga Falls. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mark's memory to the Melanoma Research Foundation by visiting www.melanoma.org. (Anthony Funeral Homes, McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, www.anthonyfh.com)