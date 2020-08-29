Kimble H. Scott

Kent Weeklies

July 25, 1962 - August 25, 2020

DALLAS, TEX. - Kimble Hale Scott, devoted husband and cherished father, 58, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on August 25, 2020 at his home in Dallas, Texas after a three-year battle with cancer. He was born on July 25, 1962 to the late Eloise and Lex Scott in Tupelo, Mississippi. Following graduation from Tupelo High School, he earned a BS in sociology with minors in chemistry and Spanish from Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi. While at Millsaps, Kimble was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and served as rush chairman. Kimble went on to pursue higher education, earning a Juris Doctor and a Master’s in Healthcare Administration from Saint Louis University, Saint Louis, Missouri. It was while attending law school that Kimble met the love of his life, then-Elizabeth Anne Geiermann, and their courtship blossomed into a marriage in Saint Louis. Kimble began the practice of law as an associate attorney at the Memphis law firm of Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell, & Berkowitz. After four years of private practice, Kimble joined the legal department at Federal Express Corporation. Six years later, Kimble earned a promotion to Vice President & General Counsel at FedEx Custom Critical in Akron, Ohio. Kimble continued his career at FedEx Custom Critical for the next twelve years before receiving a final promotion to Senior Vice President & General Counsel at FedEx Office in Plano, Texas.

Throughout his life, Kimble’s priorities centered on his family, his faith, his friends, his career, and an overarching sense of fun. Those left to continue his story and to cherish his memory are his wife Elizabeth, their sons William and Henry, and a lifetime full of treasured family members, friends, and colleagues. Kimble’s family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the countless medical professionals at Texas Oncology and Baylor Scott & White Health for their exceptional care and personal support. A private service will be held at The Church of the Incarnation in Dallas, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice, to Akron Children’s Hospital in Akron, Ohio, or to The Church of the Incarnation, Dallas, Texas. To share memories and online condolences please visit www.sparkman-hillcrest.com.