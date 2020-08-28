Kent Weeklies

August 27, 2020

HUDSON - Sean Bradley Coleman, age 53 of Hudson, OH, originally from the Chicago area, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Sean was the beloved husband of Christine (nee Balawender); devoted father of Devon, Derek, and Danielle Coleman; loving son-in-law of Ron Balawender and Terry (nee Egleston) Balawender; beloved son of Gerald Coleman and Valerie (nee Shepherd) Coleman; dear brother of Ryan (Kelli) Coleman and brother-in-law of Ron (Pam) Balawender, Robert (Heather) Balawender, and Dan (Jen) Balawender. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

A celebration of his life to be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Hudson, OH. www.johnsonromito.com