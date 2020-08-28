Kent Weeklies

August 16, 1961-August 2, 2020

SILVER LAKE - Anton “Tony” Buzaki, 58, of Silver Lake, passed away peacefully at home on August 2, 2020.

Born in Akron on August 16, 1961 to Magdalena and the late John Buzaki, Tony has been a long time Stow and Silver Lake resident. He was an avid fisherman, camper and an accomplished woodworker, but will be remembered most for his love of people. "[He] never, never, never gave up".

Preceded in death by his father, John, brother, John,Jr. and nephew Adam, he is survived by his girlfriend of 24 years, Shirley Tennant, his mother, Magdalena (nee Beer); sisters, Maggie (Bill) Voiers, Rosiey (Joe) Ellis, Katy (Dave) Swank, and Annie (Tom) Burroughs; brothers, Jim, his twin Tom (Mary), Steve (Sherrie), and Michael; many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Thursday, August 6th at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church followed by interment at Stow Silver Springs Cemetery.

Please visit Tony's Book of Memories at http://www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to your favorite charity. (SS, 9/6/20)