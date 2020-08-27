Kent Weeklies

'Together Again'

HUDSON - Marie Cuiffo (nee Nunziata), age 97 of Hudson, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of the late Angelo Cuiffo; loving mother of Phillip (Joann) Cuiffo, Lillian (Richard) Posselt, Brian (Susan) Cuiffo, and Greg (Megan) Cuiffo; caring grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of thirteen; and dear sister of the late Peter Nunziata.

Memorial contributions may be made in Marie's memory to Harbor Light Hospice, 734 Alpha Dr Ste C, Highland Heights, OH 44143 or to Hudson Grande Senior Living, ATTN: Cheryl Walker, 5400 Darrow Road, Hudson, Ohio 44236. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Hudson, Ohio. www.johnsonromito.com (HH, 8/30/20)