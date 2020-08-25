Kent Weeklies

1927-2020

Frances Stehulak, 92, of Napoleon, died peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Born December 14, 1927, Thompson 2 PA (Near Republic) to John and Sophia (Bator) Sedlak. She graduated from Youngsville High School in 1944 and the Jimmy Cravatta Beauty School in Uniontown, PA in 1960. She worked at Sylvania in Warren, PA during WWII. Frances married Steve Stehulak of Crucible, PA in 1951 and lived at Carmichaels. She worked at Pittsburgh National Bank until her retirement in 1991.

Frances was a member of VFW Auxiliary #4120, St. Gabriel Church in Minerva, and St. Michael Catholic Church in Defiance, where she was a lector, choir member, 55+ club member, and hosted scripture study group for eight years.

She is survived by her daughter Joan (Bruce) Stehulak of Stillman Valley, IL, her sons Edward (Sue) Stehulak of Monroe, MI, and Carl (Nancy) Stehulak of Defiance, her brothers, Martin (Joyce) Sedlak of Warren, PA, and George Sedlak of Youngstown, PA, five grandchildren; John (Abby) Stehulak of Defiance, Greg Stehulak of Fort Wayne, IN, David (Lindsey) Stehulak of Defiance, Tim and Mary Stehulak of Monroe, MI, six great-grandchildren, and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, spouse Steve Stehulak, sister Mary Sedlak Bubash Losh, and brother John (Virginia) Sedlak of Pittsfield, PA, and her brother Michael (Jean) Sedlak of Meadville, PA.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 pm on Friday, May 29, 2020 at St. Michael Ridge Catholic Church, 05480 Moser Road, Defiance. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 2:00 pm at the church, with Fr. Jacob Gordon officiating. For those wishing to attend, we ask that you maintain social distancing and encourage responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support. A private graveside service at St. Michael Ridge Cemetery will follow.

Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. The family would like to thank Genacross Lutheran Services in Napoleon for their caring and kindness.

Memorials are suggested to St. Michael Ridge Catholic Church Mass intention, or St. Michael Ridge New Parish Center Fund. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com