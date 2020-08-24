Kent Weeklies

AURORA - Richard L. Safier, Wizard of Walden, 73, of Aurora, OH, passed away on Wednesday August 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife Sherry; his son Richard J. Safier; daughter, Elizabeth A. Ellinger and husband Ben; stepdaughters Kristi Rossbach and Darcy Providente, husband Bryan Kritzer; brothers, Randy Safier and David Safier; grandsons, Jacob, Henry and Samuel Ellinger; and step-grandsons Beau and Skylar Rossbach. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Condolences and memories of Richard may be shared with his family at www.sscfuneralhomes.com. (AA, 8/26/20)