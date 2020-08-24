Twinsburg's Tanner playing well in early matches for boys golf

STEVE BATKO Correspondent

As the Twinsburg boys golf team gets a routine down with early season matches, head coach Scott Levey is looking for improvement.

Senior Blaze Tanner heads a solid senior cast and a unit with good experience.

Tanner is playing well as he qualified for districts a year ago in a challenging sectional.

A sectional runner-up last season, Tanner fired a 72 (36/36) at the Windmill Lakes Golf Course.

Twinsburg posted a 173-180 victory over rival Nordonia Friday at Gleneagles on the front nine.

“Blaze had a 38 and Dean Hoyle had a 40, and Pranav (Duvvuri) added a 44,” Levey pointed out. “Unfortunately, our next lowest was 51 by Isan Kalhan.”

Hoyle is a veteran while junior Pranav Duvvuri also contributed for the Tigers.

Kalhan is a senior along with veteran Eric Bernhard and Jason Miller.

The Tigers competed in the Suburban League Midseason Tournament No. 2 Wednesday at Pine Hills Golf Club in Hinckley Aug. 19 with mixed results.

“Unfortunately, nobody played well and we finished fourth in our division (the National Conference) out of eight teams,” noted Levey.

Hudson won the team crown in the National Conference with a 304, edging Stow-Munroe Falls (314). Hudson’s Coop Pamer was a medalist with a 72.

Brecksville edged Twinsburg 338-345 for third place, ahead of North Royalton (363), Wadsworth (364), Nordonia (370) and Cuyahoga Falls (463).

Season point standings in the National Conference have Stow and Hudson with 15 points, Brecksville 12, Twinsburg 10, plus Wadsworth and North Royalton have seven.

“Blaze shot 82 and the rest of our kids had 87 or 88,” offered the coach.

Tanner shot an 82 (40-42), which was 10th overall on the par-72 course.

Bernhard carded an 87 while Hoyle and Duvvuri, finished with an 88. Miller added a 95, including a round of 45 on the back nine.

Twinsburg registered a score of 163 to easily defeat Copley Aug. 18 at Gleneagles as Tanner fired a 34.

“Our team won, but the highlight was Blaze Tanner’s 2 under par round (34) on the back nine at Gleneagles,” said Levey.

Levey is hoping Tanner can make the next step and qualify for the state championships in his senior campaign.