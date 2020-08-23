Garden Club delays Gold Star dedication to 2021

Staff Writer

The Twinsburg Garden Club will be honoring all military families whose loved ones died in the line of duty while serving our country, by dedicating a Gold Star Memorial Marker in their memory.

The Gold Star marker is meant to honor a service member‘s ultimate sacrifice as well as acknowledge their family’s loss and grief.

Initiallys scheduled for September, the Twinsburg Garden Club’s Gold Star Memorial Marker dedication has been rescheduled and will take place the last Sunday in September, 2021. This last Sunday in September is known as Gold Star Mother’s Day. The event is open to the public. A reception will follow the program.

The marker will have a permanent home in Veteran’s Park adjacent to the Twinsburg Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4929 at 9825 Ravenna Road. Working in conjunction with the garden club are the VFW, the Twinsburg Rotary Club and the city of Twinsburg.

The garden club would also like to honor Gold Star Mothers at the dedication. If you are a Gold Star Mother or know of one, contact Sue Davis at 330-697-7818 for an invitation to attend the ceremony.

Families can also honor one or more loved ones who gave their life by making a donation in their memory. These donations will help to cover the cost of the marker. The goal is $1,500.

Anything over that amount will be donated to the Twinsburg VFW to support for all they do for veterans. To make a donation go to www.twinsburg-garden-club.com

Historically, the Gold and Blue Star Memorial Marker came about when military families displayed a blue star for each family member serving in the armed forces. If the family lost a loved one in the war the color of the star would be changed to gold and the family referred to as a “Gold Star Family.” Individual family members were often referred to as “Gold Star Wives” or “Gold Star Mothers.”

Beginning in 1944 and for many years, trees were planted in recognition of these brave soldiers who died serving their country. Then the National Council of State Garden Clubs adopted the program and began a Blue Star Highway System. A large metal Blue Star Memorial Highway Marker was placed at appropriate locations along our national highways.Blue Star

Markers can now be found for thousands of miles across our country. In 2013, the Twinsburg Garden Club donated a Blue Star Marker that can be seen on the north side of the Twinsburg town square. The Gold Star Families Markers is a new initiative of the National Council of Garden Clubs.