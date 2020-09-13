HCTV Program Schedule: Sept. 14 - 20
Friday night’s HHS Football game at Wadsworth will be shown live at 7 p.m. with commentary by HCTV announcers, Mike Rickman and Matt Palumbo. Last Friday’s HHS Explorers Football game vs Barberton at the HHS Memorial Stadium airs during the week.
The Akron Roundtable, established in 1976 as a community forum to encourage and bring bold, creative and new ideas to the region has offered their virtual monthly presentations to be shown on HCTV. The first program features Renato "Ren" Camacho, President & CEO of CAK with “State of the Akron-Canton Airport: Overcoming Current Challenges and Seizing Opportunities in a Post-Pandemic World.”
Hudson Heritage Association opened the 2020-21 program series with Julie Lindner, board member of Case-Barlow Farm featuring the farm’s history and recent enhancements to "Big Red," the historic bank barn located on the farm property.
Good Day in Hudson welcomes Mike Cassell, winner of the Super Senior Division of the 2020 Ohio Senior Open and the CC of Hudson Championship for the fifth time. Also, guest Cameron Fields, young journalist for Cleveland.com wrote about host Frank Youngwerth being a Cleveland Brown’s fan since the team’s birth. Tom Vince presents structures that were relocated around town. Liz Murphy tells What’s Happening in Hudson.
Forum 360 discusses the Westminster Dog Show. An area breeder and winner, Elizabeth Salewsky shows behind the scenes with Sandy and Crom.
Hudson Rotary Club welcomes Wanda Boesch, Chair, Science Department, Western Reserve Academy.
Phun Phacts at the Pharmacy discusses the upcoming flu season and anticoagulant medications.
The City Club of Cleveland presents Reimagining Journalism: Can We Restore Hometown Journalism, with Karen Rundlet, Director of Journalism of the John S. and James. L. Knight Foundation, and John Thornton, Texas Tribune and American Journalism Project.
This week on The Community of Saint John service, Brian Suntken explores the importance of forgiveness being the only way forward in dealing with the issues America is facing at this time. Also, a beautiful new composition by Anne Wilson is based on the words of Mother Teresa.
From the best of the Hudson Summer Music Festival seasons, the final two concerts this week: The Night Owls 2012 and Deutscher Musik Versin 2009.
HCTV Archives: Composting and Digging It!; The Clinton Line Railroad by Thomas Vince; Conservation Development; Doug Hasbrouck reviews his life and times with Robert Swedenborg.
HCTV community programming is Spectrum channel 1021. Government programming is 1022. Community information is 1023. To view the HCTV channels and archives online: watch.hudsoncommunity.tv.
Monday, Sept. 14
9 a.m. Clinton Line RR
10 a.m. Doug Hasbrouck
11:30 a.m. Composting
Noon Rotary: Boesch
1 p.m. Deutscher Musik
3 p.m. HHA: CBarlow Farm
4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!
4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts
5 p.m. Appreciology
5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur
6 p.m. Rotary: Boesch
7 p.m. Yeji Around Town
7:30 p.m. North of 60
8 p.m. Good Day Hudson
9 p.m. Akron Roundtable
10 p.m. Merino & Sogan
10:30 p.m. Phun Phacts
11 p.m. CC: Journalism
Tuesday, Sept. 15
7 a.m. Deutscher Musik
9 a.m. Clinton Line RR
10:30 a.m. Forum 360
11 a.m. Good Day Hudson
Noon HCSD School Tours
1 p.m. The Night Owls 2012
3 p.m. CC: Journalism
4 p.m. Akron Roundtable
5 p.m. North of 60
5:30 p.m. Full Potential
6 p.m. HHA: CBarlow Farm
7 p.m. HHS FOOTBALL vs Barberton
10 p.m. Deutscher Musik
Wednesday, Sept. 16
7 a.m. HHS Football vs. Barberton
10 a.m. Doug Hasbrouck
11:30 a.m. Forum 360
Noon Akron Roundtable
1 p.m. HHA: CBarlow Farm
2 p.m. Conserve Development
2:30 p.m. Composting
3 p.m. Full Potential
3:30 p.m. Thrive
4 p.m. HHS FOOTBALL vs. Barberton
7 p.m. The Night Owls
9 p.m. Good Day Hudson
10 p.m. Rotary: Boesch
11 p.m. Forum 360
11:30 p.m. North of 60
Thursday, Sept. 17
7 a.m. CC: Journalism
8 a.m. HCSD School Tours
9 a.m. Polka Time
10 a.m. The Night Owls
Noon. Yeji Around Town
12:30 p.m. North of 60
1 p.m. Clinton Line RR
2 p.m. Akron Roundtable
3 p.m. Deutscher Musik
5 p.m. North of 60
5:30 p.m. Community of Saint John
6:30 p.m. Thrive
7 p.m. HHA: CBarlow Farm
8 p.m. Good Day Hudson
9 p.m. Conserve Develop
9:30 p.m. Composting
10 p.m. Ultimate Game
10:30 p.m. Forum 360
11 p.m. Full Potential
11:30 p.m. Thrive
Friday, Sept. 18
7 a.m. Good Day Hudson
8 a.m. The Night Owls
9 a.m. Clinton Line RR
10 a.m. CC: Journalism
Noon Rotary: Boesch
1 p.m. Forum 360
1:30 p.m. Composting
2 p.m. Doug Hasbrouck
3:30 p.m. Conservation
4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!
4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts
5 p.m. Appreciology
5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur
6 p.m. HCSD School Tours
7 p.m. HHS FOOTBALL LIVE! @ Wadsworth
10 p.m. ½ Hour Show
10:30 p.m. Merino & Sogan
11 p.m. KBTime SLE
Saturday, Sept. 19
7 a.m. Deutscher Musik
10 a.m. CC: Journalism
11 a.m. Good Day Hudson
Noon. HHA: CBarlow Farm
1 p.m. Nightingale Opera
3 p.m. HHS FOOTBALL @ Wadsworth
6 p.m. Akron Roundtable
7 p.m. Yeji Around Town
7:30 p.m. Doug Hasbrouck
9 p.m. Clinton Line RR
10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show
10:30 p.m. HHS FOOTBALL @ Wadsworth
Sunday, Sept. 20
7 a.m. CC: Journalism
8 a.m. Akron Roundtable
9 a.m. Forum 360
9:30 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian
10:30 a.m. 1st Congregational LIVE
11:30 a.m. Full Potential
Noon Community of Saint John
1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran
2:30 p.m. Thrive
3 p.m. HCSD School Tours
4 p.m. Clinton Line RR
5 p.m. Community of Saint John
6 p.m. Rotary: Boesch
7 p.m. CC: Journalism
8 p.m. Good Day Hudson
9 p.m. HHA: CBarlow Farm
10 p.m. Ultimate Game
10:30 p.m. Forum 360
11 p.m. Conservation
11:30 p.m. Composting