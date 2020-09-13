HCTV Program Schedule: Sept. 14 - 20

Kent Weeklies

Friday night’s HHS Football game at Wadsworth will be shown live at 7 p.m. with commentary by HCTV announcers, Mike Rickman and Matt Palumbo. Last Friday’s HHS Explorers Football game vs Barberton at the HHS Memorial Stadium airs during the week.

The Akron Roundtable, established in 1976 as a community forum to encourage and bring bold, creative and new ideas to the region has offered their virtual monthly presentations to be shown on HCTV. The first program features Renato "Ren" Camacho, President & CEO of CAK with “State of the Akron-Canton Airport: Overcoming Current Challenges and Seizing Opportunities in a Post-Pandemic World.”

Hudson Heritage Association opened the 2020-21 program series with Julie Lindner, board member of Case-Barlow Farm featuring the farm’s history and recent enhancements to "Big Red," the historic bank barn located on the farm property.

Good Day in Hudson welcomes Mike Cassell, winner of the Super Senior Division of the 2020 Ohio Senior Open and the CC of Hudson Championship for the fifth time. Also, guest Cameron Fields, young journalist for Cleveland.com wrote about host Frank Youngwerth being a Cleveland Brown’s fan since the team’s birth. Tom Vince presents structures that were relocated around town. Liz Murphy tells What’s Happening in Hudson.

Forum 360 discusses the Westminster Dog Show. An area breeder and winner, Elizabeth Salewsky shows behind the scenes with Sandy and Crom.

Hudson Rotary Club welcomes Wanda Boesch, Chair, Science Department, Western Reserve Academy.

Phun Phacts at the Pharmacy discusses the upcoming flu season and anticoagulant medications.

The City Club of Cleveland presents Reimagining Journalism: Can We Restore Hometown Journalism, with Karen Rundlet, Director of Journalism of the John S. and James. L. Knight Foundation, and John Thornton, Texas Tribune and American Journalism Project.

This week on The Community of Saint John service, Brian Suntken explores the importance of forgiveness being the only way forward in dealing with the issues America is facing at this time. Also, a beautiful new composition by Anne Wilson is based on the words of Mother Teresa.

From the best of the Hudson Summer Music Festival seasons, the final two concerts this week: The Night Owls 2012 and Deutscher Musik Versin 2009.

HCTV Archives: Composting and Digging It!; The Clinton Line Railroad by Thomas Vince; Conservation Development; Doug Hasbrouck reviews his life and times with Robert Swedenborg.

HCTV community programming is Spectrum channel 1021. Government programming is 1022. Community information is 1023. To view the HCTV channels and archives online: watch.hudsoncommunity.tv.

Monday, Sept. 14

9 a.m. Clinton Line RR

10 a.m. Doug Hasbrouck

11:30 a.m. Composting

Noon Rotary: Boesch

1 p.m. Deutscher Musik

3 p.m. HHA: CBarlow Farm

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. Appreciology

5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

6 p.m. Rotary: Boesch

7 p.m. Yeji Around Town

7:30 p.m. North of 60

8 p.m. Good Day Hudson

9 p.m. Akron Roundtable

10 p.m. Merino & Sogan

10:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

11 p.m. CC: Journalism

Tuesday, Sept. 15

7 a.m. Deutscher Musik

9 a.m. Clinton Line RR

10:30 a.m. Forum 360

11 a.m. Good Day Hudson

Noon HCSD School Tours

1 p.m. The Night Owls 2012

3 p.m. CC: Journalism

4 p.m. Akron Roundtable

5 p.m. North of 60

5:30 p.m. Full Potential

6 p.m. HHA: CBarlow Farm

7 p.m. HHS FOOTBALL vs Barberton

10 p.m. Deutscher Musik

Wednesday, Sept. 16

7 a.m. HHS Football vs. Barberton

10 a.m. Doug Hasbrouck

11:30 a.m. Forum 360

Noon Akron Roundtable

1 p.m. HHA: CBarlow Farm

2 p.m. Conserve Development

2:30 p.m. Composting

3 p.m. Full Potential

3:30 p.m. Thrive

4 p.m. HHS FOOTBALL vs. Barberton

7 p.m. The Night Owls

9 p.m. Good Day Hudson

10 p.m. Rotary: Boesch

11 p.m. Forum 360

11:30 p.m. North of 60

Thursday, Sept. 17

7 a.m. CC: Journalism

8 a.m. HCSD School Tours

9 a.m. Polka Time

10 a.m. The Night Owls

Noon. Yeji Around Town

12:30 p.m. North of 60

1 p.m. Clinton Line RR

2 p.m. Akron Roundtable

3 p.m. Deutscher Musik

5 p.m. North of 60

5:30 p.m. Community of Saint John

6:30 p.m. Thrive

7 p.m. HHA: CBarlow Farm

8 p.m. Good Day Hudson

9 p.m. Conserve Develop

9:30 p.m. Composting

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. Forum 360

11 p.m. Full Potential

11:30 p.m. Thrive

Friday, Sept. 18

7 a.m. Good Day Hudson

8 a.m. The Night Owls

9 a.m. Clinton Line RR

10 a.m. CC: Journalism

Noon Rotary: Boesch

1 p.m. Forum 360

1:30 p.m. Composting

2 p.m. Doug Hasbrouck

3:30 p.m. Conservation

4 p.m. Hudson Cooks!

4:30 p.m. Phun Phacts

5 p.m. Appreciology

5:30 p.m. Retirepreneur

6 p.m. HCSD School Tours

7 p.m. HHS FOOTBALL LIVE! @ Wadsworth

10 p.m. ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. Merino & Sogan

11 p.m. KBTime SLE

Saturday, Sept. 19

7 a.m. Deutscher Musik

10 a.m. CC: Journalism

11 a.m. Good Day Hudson

Noon. HHA: CBarlow Farm

1 p.m. Nightingale Opera

3 p.m. HHS FOOTBALL @ Wadsworth

6 p.m. Akron Roundtable

7 p.m. Yeji Around Town

7:30 p.m. Doug Hasbrouck

9 p.m. Clinton Line RR

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. HHS FOOTBALL @ Wadsworth

Sunday, Sept. 20

7 a.m. CC: Journalism

8 a.m. Akron Roundtable

9 a.m. Forum 360

9:30 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian

10:30 a.m. 1st Congregational LIVE

11:30 a.m. Full Potential

Noon Community of Saint John

1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran

2:30 p.m. Thrive

3 p.m. HCSD School Tours

4 p.m. Clinton Line RR

5 p.m. Community of Saint John

6 p.m. Rotary: Boesch

7 p.m. CC: Journalism

8 p.m. Good Day Hudson

9 p.m. HHA: CBarlow Farm

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. Forum 360

11 p.m. Conservation

11:30 p.m. Composting