Stow robbery suspect apprehended after high-speed chase on Route 8

A 20-year-old Cleveland Heights man led police on a high-speed chase from Stow to Boston Heights after he allegedly stole an Xbox from a seller at gunpoint, Stow police said Monday.

Officers responded to the report of an armed robbery about 1 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a bank at 3093 Graham Road, police said.

The victim, a 29-year-old Stow resident, had listed an Xbox game system for sale online and was meeting up with Deshon Monte Baker Jr., of Cleveland Heights, police said.

Baker was arraigned Monday in Stow Municipal Court on one count of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. The case is being referred to Summit County Common Pleas Court. Bail was set at 10% of $25,000.

During the sale, Baker allegedly produced a handgun and robbed the seller of the Xbox. Baker and a female who was with him fled the area in a black Dodge sedan.

Officers found Baker's vehicle on Seasons Road a short time later and a pursuit began, with police following northbound on Route 8, where officers said they terminated the chase after Baker began passing vehicles at a high rate of speed.

A short time later, Boston Heights Police located Baker's vehicle stopped in the area of Route 8 and Boston Mills Road and saw Baker and a female who had been with him fleeing on foot.

Officers from Stow, Boston Heights, Hudson, and Cuyahoga Falls Police Departments searched the area and took Baker into custody about 2 hours later. The unknown female was not located.

A witness reported seeing items being thrown out of the vehicle as it came to a stop. A loaded Glock 21 handgun and the stolen Xbox were recovered along the side of the highway.

Anyone with information on the female's identity is asked to contact Stow police at 330-689-5770.