Twinsburg Council focuses on meeting rules, other business

Ken Lahmers

Special to MyTownNEO.com USA TODAY NETWORK

TWINSBURG – City council likely will end up keeping its current policy in place regarding the starting times of its caucus and regular meetings.

When council meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, the existing council rules set the regular meeting time at 7:30 p.m. But a few years ago, council began conducting a caucus session, which has typically has started at 7 p.m.

The caucus session’s purpose is to go over details of legislation prior to council action at the regular meeting.

An amendment to Chapter 111 of the codified ordinances was introduced in early June “to establish more efficient Council meetings by eliminating the caucus as a free standing meeting.”

It would have moved the regular session starting time to 7 p.m., with the caucus being incorporated into the regular meeting agenda.

Law Director David Maistros explained the change would eliminate a several-minute gap between the two meetings in case the caucus session does not take up the allotted 30 minutes.

Under the current caucus/regular meeting format, residents have two opportunities to express concerns or discuss issues with council. Maistros said the change would allow only one opportunity for citizens to speak.

Some council reps opposed reducing the opportunities for citizens to speak, and favored keeping the current format (caucus at 7 p.m. and regular meeting at 7:30). Council will take action at its July 13 session.

Several other amendments are proposed to update council rules in Chapter 111. They focus on meeting agendas, audience participation at and recording of meetings, Council committees, conduct of Council and executive sessions.

Other Business

Council adopted a resolution opposing portions of the Ohio Senate’s omnibus budget bill which would restrict local governments from building and operating broadband networks.

The amendment would prevent political subdivisions, including towns that currently operate broadband networks, from offering service except to areas that do not have service of 10 Mbps download/1Mbps upload, which is akin to dial-up service.

Municipal broadband networks currently operate in Hudson and Fairlawn. Summit County wants to create one to link all public facilities, but the Senate bill could kill existing services and prevent creation of new ones.

Twinsburg Township trustees and Reminderville Village Council also recently endorsed resolutions opposing the Senate bill’s clause focusing on broadband networks.

Council also approved the editing, rearrangement and renumbering of the city’s codified ordinances, a task which is done annually, and OK’d a motion to back the law director and mayor in fighting a legal complaint filed against the city involving a public records request.

Furey was elected council vice president. He succeeds Scaffide, who became president after Jo-Ann McFearin resigned. A replacement for McFearin is being sought, with July 8 being the deadline for applications.

Furey reported the planning commission has begun the process of setting up regulations governing medical marijuana facilities. “It hopes to finish up discussions and make recommendations to council by the end of summer,” he said.

He also outlined ways that Twinsburg keeps residents informed about city business, including via its website, a monthly newsletter, social media and by livestreaming and recording meetings of council and committees.

And he pointed out the comprehensive plan committee continues to work on updating the city’s plan.

Finance Director Sarah Buccigross reported the city has received about $12 million in income tax revenue so far this year, which is up from about $11.4 million at the same time last year.

It was announced Summit County ReWorks has scheduled a document shredding event July 10 from 9 a.m. to noon at Longwood Park in Macedonia. It is open to all Summit County residents.

