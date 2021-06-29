Twinsburg wrapping up plan to improve ADA access in city

Ken Lahmers

Special to MyTownNEO.com USA TODAY NETWORK

TWINSBURG – The city has been working on an Americans with Disabilities Act transition plan for about the past three years, and Engineer Amy Mohr says it should be ready for presentation to Council later this year or early in 2022.

Mohr outlined progress on the local plan at the public works committee’s June 22 meeting, which took place prior to Council’s regular session.

“The ADA was passed in 1990 and amended in 2008,” Mohr explained. “The Ohio Department of Transportation completed its plan in 2012 and updated it in 2014 and 2018. We started working on our plan in 2018-19.”

The federal act mandates non-discrimination for persons with disabilities, and its Title II prohibits discrimination by public entities on the basis of disability. Transition plans show how local governments are trying to become more ADA compliant.

Localities are required to develop plans by conducting a self-evaluation of accessibility to facilities by disabled persons, identifying accessibility issues that need to be addressed, upgrading facilities and complying with ADA mandated standards.

ADA regulations further require a transition plan to contain the following elements:

• A list of physical barriers in the public entity’s facilities that limit accessibility of its programs, services or activities to individuals with disabilities.

• A detailed description of the methods to be utilized to remove these barriers and make the facilities accessible.

• The schedule for taking the necessary steps to achieve compliance with Title II.

• The name of the official responsible for the plan’s implmentation.

“It’s not that the city hasn’t factored the ADA into projects,” said Mohr. “We’ve done some ADA planning, but we haven’t written it down in a plan,” Mohr said. “The plan will look at how we can improve accessibility to buildings, parking lots, curbs, rights-of-way and sidewalks.”

Mohr said the plan must be included when the city applies for funds through ODOT or the Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study, and she has been doing that recently by submitting a draft of the plan.

“We had a meeting in May with the mayor and department heads, and are waiting on input from them,” she said. “We will compile a 10-year program which will include some budgetary considerations.”

Mohr said the planning commission will take a look at the proposed plan, and public involvement is an important aspect. “We can’t fix everything, but we’ll try to fix things that are most important to people,” she said.

The public can attend planning commission meetings when the plan is discussed or can submit comments to the engineering department at amohr@twinsburg.oh.us.

In other topics at the public works panel session, Mohr reported the recent upgrades at the Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway crossings on Route 82 and Cannon Road went smoothly. She said the city hopes to get on W&LE’s schedule for upgrades to the Glenwood Boulevard crossing in 2022 or 2023.

“The railroad budgets so much money each year to spend on crossing upgrades throughout the state,” Mohr said, adding W&LE pays for work on and around the tracks while the city is responsible for paving the approaches and placing delineators.

Councilman Greg Bellan said several residents he has spoken to have commented favorably on the railroad crossing work and installation of new pedestrian crossings on Liberty Road near Liberty Park.

