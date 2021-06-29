Mosquito spraying under way

Courtesy of Summit County Public Health

The Summit County Public Health Department manages mosquito populations to protect public health and welfare. Mosquito spraying is scheduled for July 1 in southwest Northfield Center and northeast Boston Heights.

Using the best practice system of integrated pest management, the decision of when and where to spray is based on a mosquito surveillance program. SCPH does not have a predetermined spray schedule.

Factors that may result in an evening mosquito control application include: Mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile Virus that are caught in mosquito traps, a spike in the number of Culex species that carry the WNV and, severe weather conditions such as flooding. The spray schedule can be found online at https://www.scph.org/pest-control under Mosquito Control.