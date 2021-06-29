Chesnik new Macedonia fire lieutenant; Davis retires after 36 years

Ken Lahmers

Special to MyTownNEO.com USA TODAY NETWORK

MACEDONIA – The city has a new fire department lieutenant after firefighter/paramedic Dave Chesnik was promoted to that rank following the retirement of Lt. Chip Davis, who had served on the department for more than 36 years.

“Dave is very deserving of the additional responsibilities and will continue to thrive through hard work and dedication,” Fire Chief Brian Ripley said in the city’s latest E-Messenger newsletter.

Ripley said Chesnik was a teenager when he began hanging out at the fire station. His best friend’s father was the part-time assistant fire chief.

“He always would offer to help with events or cleaning up after a call,” said Ripley. “When he graduated from the University of Akron, he joined the department as a part-time firefighter/EMT, and later became an EMT intermediate.

After marrying his high school sweetheart Paula, Chesnik resigned from the department and moved away. Then in the late 1990s, he and Paula built a home in Macedonia and he returned to the department as a part-timer.

“In a leap of faith, Dave quit his full-time job to attend paramedic school, and in October 2001 he was promoted to full-time firefighter/paramedic, where he thrived through hard work and dedication,” Ripley said.

Davis recently completed 36 years of service with the local firefighters, and Ripley said “the city and fire department are losing an absolute wealth of knowledge and experience.”

Davis' father and grandfather were both Northfield Center Township firefighters.

Davis began his tenure on Jan. 1, 1985. During a severe winter storm that month, the service department foreman asked if any of the firefighters knew how to drive a plow truck, and since Davis had experience his tenure with the service department also began.

He stayed with both departments until August 1990, when he resigned from the service department.

Davis graduated from Akron General Hospital’s paramedic program in 1991. He was operating Davis Excavation when in June 1993 he was hired full-time as a firefighter/paramedic.

Davis was promoted to lieutenant in 1998 after serving as the department’s representative on the building committee when the City Center was built in 1996-97. Ripley said Davios knowledge of the building is vast.

“To this day – 25 years later – he is still the individual who people seek out to have a building question answered,” said Ripley.

“During Chip’s career, he routinely demonstrated a high level of skill, aptitude and commitment. He is an asset that the entire city will miss. He has always been a friend you could count on and a firefighter/paramedic and fire offer you could count on.

“All of us in the fire department wish Lt. Davis the very best going forward in his life as he spends more time with his children Melanie and Stephan.

As one long-decorated career closes, another advances to new heights,” said Ripley. “These are two very deserving individuals. If you happen to see Chip or Dave around town, congratulate each of them on their success.”

Contact the newspaper at newsleader@recordpub.com.