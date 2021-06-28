Winter sledding, food truck regulation on Northfield Village's summer agenda

Ken Lahmers

Special to MyTownNEO.com USA TODAY NETWORK

NORTHFIELD — With the summer season just starting to heat up, village officials have been thinking about sledding at Smith Park.

At a buildings and grounds committee work session prior to village council's June 23 regular meeting, members discussed improving Smith Park and the village-owned Route 8 lot formerly occupied by PNC Bank.

The village is seeking an Ohio Department of Natural Resources NatureWorks grant to improve Smith Park on Houghton Road near Roosevelt Drive. The project is estimated to cost $172,762, and the grant would provide up to 75 percent.

The village sought funds in 2020, but did not receive them since the state significantly reduced the grants because of COVID-19. Engineer Daniel Collins said the village likely will learn if it gets the money in September. It would be spent in 2022.

Councilman Alan Hipps, who has been working on preliminary plans, said the upgrades would enhance the safety of the park’s sledding hill by regrading and shielding it from Houghton Road.

He said other improvements could include upgrading the playground; adding some walking paths, exercise stations and parking spaces; building some structures out of logs and repurposed materials; and relocating the pavilion or building a second one.

Council reps also discussed paving the former bank lot next to village hall, but not necessarily any time soon. Collins said the parking area totals about 7,555 square feet and could provide 40 to 45 parking spaces.

Service/Buildings Superintendent Jason Walters estimated the lot could be paved for slightly less than $50,000. Finance Director Jennifer Potvin said the village could handle that amount and not be significantly burdened budgetwise.

Walters explained parking for village employees will be needed on the lot when a new police station is built to the north of village hall. It also could be used by customers patronizing businesses along Route 8.

Whether the lot should be paved soon or several months into the future was a bone of contentio, but most of them agreed it should be ready for use prior to the start of upcoming police station construction.

Councilman Gary Vojtuch suggested leaving the lot as is and continue to mow it for the time being. Collins noted asphalt prices have been rising rapidly, and the paving could be much more expensive if the village delays the project too long.

Food truck regulations planned

Food truck operators could be regulated if village council decides to enact a new chapter to the village’s business regulation code.

Legislation to add Chapter 865 was introduced at council’s June 23 meeting. Law Director Brad Bryan said some tweaks will be made, and the ordinance will be on second reading at the July 14 meeting.

The chapter would require vendors to obtain a license at a cost of $25 for each month of operation, prominently display the license at the truck and provide proof of liability insurance amounting to at least $250,000 per occurrence and $500,000 aggregate.

Vendors also would have to possess all required permits from the Summit County Health District and dispose of garbage and debris left behind, and they and their customers could not interfere with vehicular traffic on streets or private property.

A license could be revoked at any time without return of the fee upon proof that any provision of the chapter has not been met, or in cases of misrepresentation or fraud or where welfare of the public is endangered.

A revocation order or refusal to issue or renew a license by the building-zoning inspector could be appealed to village council within 30 days of the inspector’s decision.

Vendors who fail to comply with any provisions of the chapter would be guilty of a fourth-degree misdemeanor and could be fined not more than $250 for each offense.

Council also is considering awarding a contract to Selective, Hanover, Cincinnati and Hudson insurance companies through Wichert Insurance Agency to provide village liability insurance from July 13, 2021 to July 13, 2022.

The premium would be $44,157, and the contract would be subject to minor price modifications based on the addition or deletion of certain properties, equipment, vehicles and coverages. The village paid a premium of $40,011 for its 2020-21 coverage.

