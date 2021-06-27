City Notes

Courtesy of the City of Twinsburg

Safety Town update

Twinsburg School Resource Officers Dan Biada and Ron Frucella, along with Safety Town Volunteers, Alaina Price, Olivia Wilt, and CJ Lyden recently held the second of four Safety Town sessions for 15 children.

The mission of Safety Town is to equip our youngest learners with the tools they need to remain calm and safe in emergency situations. The five-day interactive program comprised of teaching the children various safety subjects such as poison safety, pool safety, bus safety, stranger danger, fire safety, school bus safety, playground safety, traffic safety, gun safety. It's great to have this program back after a year off.

Mosquito spraying under way

The Summit County Public Health Department manages mosquito populations to protect public health and welfare. Using the best practice system of integrated pest management, the decision of when and where to spray is based on a mosquito surveillance program. SCPH does not have a predetermined spray schedule. Factors that may result in an evening mosquito control application include: Mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile Virus that are caught in mosquito traps, a spike in the number of Culex species that carry the WNV and, severe weather conditions such as flooding. The spray schedule can be found online at https://www.scph.org/pest-control under Mosquito Control.

City-wide road striping

As part of the city of Twinsburg’s road maintenance program, street striping will take place over the next couple of months. Pavement markings are an important safety feature for motorists and pedestrians.

The program will refresh the road marking of turns, lane drops, approach warnings, bike lanes, crosswalks and stop or yield lines. Crews will start with the tedious work at intersections before moving on with the routine vehicle road striping. Due to paint shortages, completion of striping may extend longer than normal with some periods of inactivity.

City Names Jennifer Betenson New P&R Director

Twinsburg residents will see a familiar face leading the Parks and Recreation Department. On May 27, Mayor Ted Yates announced the permanent appointment of Jennifer Betenson as Director of Twinsburg Parks & Recreation. Betenson served as Interim Director for almost six months following the departure of former Director Derek Schroeder.

City Communications Update

The city of Twinsburg has rolled out a new communications page to its website after a committee found that although the city has many tools and resources to communicate with both residents and visitors, it was rather difficult to locate and use those tools.

MyTwinsburg.com/communications provides convenient access to information and links to city newsletter and email subscriptions, websites, social media channels, video communications, emergency/crisis communications, and more. The city invites residents to send comments or suggestions to communications@twinsburg.oh.us