Faith, family, service highlight Hudson man's journey

HUDSON — In 1979, John Ricchiuto walked into a home on Brewster Drive and took a seat.

Up until then, Ricchiuto's wife Rosemarie had looked at many houses before deciding she liked the one in Hudson and encouraged him to take a look. It didn't take long to persuade Ricchiuto they had found their new home.

"I went in and sat down," said Ricchiuto, "I said to my wife, 'honey, do you like the house?' She said 'oh yeah.' I said, 'well, buy it.'"

Forty-two years later, Ricchiuto — who is celebrating his 95th birthday — still lives in the same home and is active with his church, St. Mary Parish on North Main Street, participating in discussion groups and maintaining bonds with family and friends.

Ricchiuto smiled and laughed as he shared stories and life philosophies with the Hub-Times in a meeting at the gazebo in downtown Hudson. He said his journey has been guided by faith, family, a professional career as an engineer and public service as a council member in two different communities.

Father instilled maturity in him

Ricchiuto was born on June 26, 1926, in Cleveland and grew up near Shaker Heights. He said his father, an Italian immigrant who served in World War I, provided him with a good balance of freedom and restrictions.

"He always disciplined me in the sense that he drew a line and I couldn't cross that line, but within that line, I had all the freedom in the world," Ricchiuto said.

He praised his father for instilling a sense of maturity in him. Ricchiuto's mother died when he was 7. His father remarried, and Ricchiuto said his stepmother "was a beautiful woman and she completed what my mother started."

Ricchiuto attended high school at a college preparatory facility for three days, but recalled "something in the environment didn't agree with me," and he transferred to a technical school without his father's knowledge. A couple weeks later, his dad asked him about school, and Ricchiuto surprised him when he said he switched to the technical institution. His education there sparked his interest in becoming an electrical engineer.

He was inducted into the U.S. Navy in 1944 and served for 18 months. At the age of 20, he was stationed on the Marshall Islands for six months as a supervisor of communications, and supervised a group of five or six.

"[World War II] was literally over with by then," he said.

Marriage, public service

Thanks to the GI Bill, Ricchiuto went to Fenn College (which is now Cleveland State University) and earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering.

After college, Ricchiuto worked for a power company and then went into private industry, working as an engineer at H.K. Ferguson in Cleveland. He and Rosemarie were married in 1950, and lived in Maple Heights, where they raised three children — Jack, Barb and Bob.

The couple had been together for 66 years when Rosemarie died in 2017.

"She was a good woman, a good person," Ricchiuto said.

Longtime friend Karen Baglieri shared that John gave Rosemarie a rose each week during the final two decades of their marriage.

Baglieri added she thought it was "romantic."

"Once I committed myself to it, I did it," Ricchiuto said.

In the 1970s, Ricchiuto ran for Maple Heights Council and initially won by five votes. When his opponent sought a recount, the results ended in a tie and Ricchiuto lost on a coin flip. A ballot that was disqualified had an "X" next to Ricchiuto's name, but half of an "X" mark next to his opponent's name. Looking back, Ricchiuto said his life was changed "by half of an 'X.'"

About a year later, Ricchiuto said he received a phone call informing him that the council member in his district had resigned. He was appointed to the position and ended up serving on Maple Heights Council for several years. He served on council in the 1970s and said his tenure included passage of a bond issue to construct a new, larger library and spearheading the adoption of two charter changes.

Move to Hudson in 1979

When Ricchiuto's job was transferred from H.K. Ferguson in Cleveland to Hale & Kullgren in Akron, Ricchiuto said he, Rosemarie and son Bob, moved to Brewster Drive in Hudson in 1979. The other two children, Jack and Barb, had moved out before the family relocated to Hudson.

Ricchiuto said Hudson is "a nice city" with "a lot of good people" and he's enjoyed living in the municipality.

Ricchiuto served as a trustee on the Hudson Township Board of Trustees for several years, including a stint as president. As a board member, he guided an expansion of the fire station/EMS building on Oviatt Street, with a bond issue being approved by voters for the project.

The project "came in on time and within budget, which you don't hear too often," Ricchiuto said. "It was a good thing. It's still there. They haven't expanded it, so apparently whatever we decided back then is still valid today."

Ricchiuto was on the board of trustees when the village of Hudson and Hudson Township merged to become a city in 1995. He noted he agreed with the merger and promoted the idea.

"We turned over a good fire department," Ricchiuto said. "We turned over a good EMS department. Our police department was up-to-date in terms of technology. We weren't a burden to the village when the township became a city."

The merger allowed the newly formed city the ability to tax and enact its own ordinances.

After the merger, Ricchiuto served on an interim council for six months, then ran for council and lost. He noted he walked door-to-door to meet voters as he campaigned and said the time spent pounding the pavement helped his waistline.

"I couldn't lose," Ricchiuto said, "If I lost the election, so what? At least I was in good shape when it was all done."

He said he was asked to run again and "toyed with the idea," but decided against it.

Challenges of elected office

When one serves in elected office, Ricchiuto said, it's important to "stay close to the people" and "reflect what people want." Sometimes that meant having tough conversations with his constituents.

While serving on Maple Heights Council, Ricchiuto received a call from a resident who said he had 3 feet of water in his basement. He and his campaign manager walked down the road and the frustrated resident yelled at him while standing almost nose-to-nose with him.

Ricchiuto said he told the man, "you have the right to holler at me."

After they left the house, Ricchiuto said his campaign manager asked him how he handled that difficult situation.

"The man had to express himself," Ricchiuto said. "I think politicians don't do that. They don't get down to the nitty-gritty to ultimately reflect on what they ought to do in the bigger picture."

He remarked he felt people should be "diligent" about who they vote for in local elections "because those are the people who potentially can hold a federal office, which is very important."

'Adopted dad'

Ricchiuto said he's always liked people and it certainly seems that outlook has served him well in his life.

Baglieri said she's been friends with Ricchiuto for about 25 years. She and her husband previously owned the McDonald's in Hudson and Ricchiuto was a regular customer. The friendship began when Ricchiuto would speak with Baglieri about the latest encyclical from the Pope (teachings from the church) that he was reading.

"Probably in the last 10 years it's been…a really in-depth friendship," Baglieri shared. "I went through a really rough time and John was my rock."

Noting her father died when she was 15 months old, Baglieri said she considers Ricchiuto to be her "adopted dad."

Baglieri added she recently spoke with a mutual acquaintance who talked about a conversation he'd had with Ricchiuito. She said the man shared that talks with Ricchiuto made want him to be a better husband and father.

"The way he leads his life, he inspires other people to lead better lives and to be better themselves, just by virtue of who he is," Baglieri said.

She called her friend "a remarkable man."

Faith central to Ricchiuto's life

Faith is important to Ricchiuto. He's been a member of St. Mary Parish on N. Main Street since 1979 and served on the parish council for a period of time.

He's had faith-based meetings with groups of men since 1964 when he started a prayer group at his place of employment. Today, Ricchiuto said he still meets with three different men's groups, including one where he fixes pancakes for everyone to enjoy while they have their discussion.

The men, Ricchiuto said, talk about "our spiritual life [and] how we respond to people."

He is also working with two other men to offer a new course on Christianity at St. Mary Parish. While acknowledging there is a lot of work involved, Ricchiuto said, "I've got to keep going."

Sometimes people talk with Ricchiuto about their challenges in life and seek his guidance. He said he tells them to "do the best they can, pray," and follow the principles of the acronym LIPO: Let It Play Out.

"I think in many instances, we are in a position to let things play out," Ricchiuto stated.

As he sat in the gazebo in downtown Hudson visiting with the Hub-Times, Ricchiuto shared a prayer reading from the Liturgy of the Hours that he viewed earlier that day: "Direct my thoughts, feelings and actions of this dayelp me to follow your providential guidance."

After reflecting on the passage, Ricchiuto said he felt those words described his own journey.

"I think that's been my life," he said. "I've followed His providential guidance… I believe He guides us. I do…I have no resentment in my life, none at all."

Reporter Phil Keren can be reached at pkeren@thebeaconjournal.com, or on Twitter at @keren_phil.