Tallmadge schools to resume Aug. 16

Staff report

Tallmadge City Schools is planning a return to normalcy for the 2021-22 school year, but Superintendent Steve Wood cautioned that plans could change at any time.

Currently, school is scheduled to resume Aug. 16, and will be fully in-person, five days a week for all students who chose to do so. Tallmadge Online will remain an option for all K-12 families.

Fifth grade will return to the Tallmadge Elementary School building after being housed at the middle school throughout the past school year. However, fifth-graders will follow the middle school schedule, with their day starting at 7:45 a.m.

The eighth-grade, that had been housed at the high school, will return to Tallmadge Middle School.

"While additional guidance from the governor is expected, it is anticipated that masks will be optional for students and staff," Wood wrote.