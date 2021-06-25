Hudson Police Department offers tips for selecting a contractor

Courtesy of Hudson Police Department

With an increase in contractor complaints, the Hudson Police Department wants to ensure that residents are informed and provide tools to help avoid common pitfalls.

Making the decision to undertake a large home improvement project is no small task. The current high demand for qualified contractors/companies has allowed less reputable persons to prey on the ill-informed.

Following a couple simple steps will help your project provide entertainment and enjoyment for years to come. If you are one of the many people getting ready to start a home project, here are some recommended tips and resources.

Police Chief Perry Tabak offers these tips to homeowners:

Do Your Homework:

Ask to see state licenses where required and/or recognized professional industry memberships. Most professional industries have associations that help maintain minimum standards for their profession. Some professions require a state license. Doing some quick research will pay off.

Check your local Better Business Bureau (BBB) ratings. Not all companies are accredited by the BBB. However, the website may provide you with information needed to make an informed decision.

Get referrals from previous clients and ask to see some of their finished and in-progress jobs. A good contractor will gladly provide a list of past clients.

Check local court records. Most local and county courts have free online civil and criminal court record searches. Use these sites to search for your contractor’s name or company name.

Perform an online search (think Google, Bing, etc.) of the company name and/or contractor’s name. Not all online ratings are impartial or completely truthful. However, if a company or contractor has overwhelming good or negative ratings, it can help guide your decision making process.

Get Everything on Paper:

Never enter into verbal agreements. Make sure you understand and accept all of the terms in writing. Even small changes need to be documented so both you and contractor are on the same page.

Red Flags:

Cash only contracts or deals

No references or refusal to share references

Full or high upfront payments

Not pulling proper permits with local municipality(s)

Only accepting a verbal contract

No insurance or not bonded

Multiple company name changes

High pressure tactics

Helpful Resources: