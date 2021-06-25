Board game cafe in Hudson reopens after seven-month closure

HUDSON — After being closed for about seven months, a board game cafe offering milkshakes and craft beer has reopened.

The Malted Meeple, 53 Milford Drive, officially returned to business on Monday, June 14.

In January, co-owner Jim Reed announced the site was closing for good after the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic proved too difficult to overcome. At that point, the business had been temporarily closed since mid-November after the state issued more coronavirus-related gathering restrictions and announced a 10 p.m. curfew.

Reed said he and his wife and co-owner, Pam, attempted to sell the building and the business. He noted they wanted to have someone run the Malted Meeple "in a similar fashion" to the way they had operated it.

They talked with several interested buyers, but emphasized they were "all looking at taking it in a sharply different direction."

As discussions with prospective buyers occurred, vaccinations became available and the landscape began improving "quite rapidly," Reed said.

He and Pam then discussed hiring a general manager to run the day-to-day operation. Reed linked up with a childhood friend, Mike Keyerleber, who was now a chef and looking for his next opportunity. Keyerleber indicated he was interested as general manager. At the same time, there was a potential buyer who was making overtures, too.

"We kind of made a decision that we wanted to roll the dice again and keep the Meeple in the family and keep it going, serving the market we had intended to serve," Reed said.

Reed said he and Keyerleber have been best friends since the two were 8 years old playing Dungeons and Dragons together, and added his pal will bring new ideas for refreshments to the Meeple.

"We're really excited about adding some additional services and upping our food and snack game," he said.

The business has three full-time employees and nine part-time workers, said Reed, who noted he is working with an entirely new staff from when they closed.

The Meeple has begun selling growlers, glass jugs that hold a half-gallon of beer that can be filled with draft beer from the tap. This offering is a common feature of craft beer establishments.

"We do offer a great line-up of craft beer and the growlers will allow our guests to be able to take some of that home with them," Reed said.

He added his business will be offering beer, scotch and bourbon tastings.

More seating and lighting also will be installed on the patio. This will allow guests to enjoy yard games such as Giant Jenga, Giant Connect Four and cornhole. A life-size chess board will be added to the patio in about a month.

Reed said he wants to provide "a great place you can come [and] just sit with your family, enjoy some milkshakes and beer around the fire pit and play a game of cornhole."

The Malted Meeple is open Monday through Friday from 4 to 11 p.m.; Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.; and is closed on Sunday.

For more information, visit http://maltedmeeple.com/.

