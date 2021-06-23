Cleveland Furniture Company Factory Outlet opens Twinsburg location

TWINSBURG -- Cleveland Furniture Company Factory Outlet will celebrate the opening of its fourth location today, starting at 11 a.m., with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Twinsburg store.

The new location is at 2200 Highland Road.

The business, started in 1975 as Furniture Land by Paul Cirino Sr., also has locations in Parma, Mentor and Brooklyn.

For details, visit www.clevelandfurniturecompany.com or call the Twinsburg location at 330-850-3905.