Aurora planners OK 28 more home sites in Hawthorn

AURORA – Twenty-eight more single-family sublots are closer to development in Hawthorn of Aurora after the city’s planning commission approved the final plat for Phase 6A on June 16.

If City Council goes along with the planning panel’s recommendation – it could do so at its June 28 meeting – that phase of the subdivision would be ready for development.

The panel also OK’d a revised development plat for Hawthorn, a plat correction along a stretch of East Pioneer Trail, a final site plan for parking lot improvements at Ganley Chrysler Dodge Jeep and a lot split on East Mennonite Road.

Phase 6A of Hawthorn is west of Morgan Trail and includes 35.5 acres, with 28 single-family sublots planned along Nancy Drive north to Aurora Lake Road and Joseph Drive to the east. The parcel is in a planned development zoning district.

The proposed revision to the development plan divides Phase 6 into Phases 6A and 6B. The latter phase is to the west of Phase 6A and includes 24 sublots.

Hawthorn’s overall planned development encompasses 918 acres, with 479 acres of open space, 53 acres of commercial and office zoning, 230 acres of single-family homes and 99 acres of multi-family and cluster homes.

Planning-Zoning-Building Director Denise Januska told the planning panel at a previous meeting that the revised development plan increases open space and decreases the number of residential units.

Meanwhile, the plat correction involves a strip of land owned by Sommers Real Estate Group LLC in the Preserves at Beljon Farm. The panel’s recommendation now goes to City Council.

When the strip was platted in 1926, East Pioneer Trail was built outside the public right-of-way. In recent years, a Portage County Common Pleas Court judge ruled in favor of the city that the plat be corrected.

Law Director Dean DePiero said the proposed dedication/vacation plat corrects the public right-of-way without moving the existing road.

A handful of lots on the north side of the road will become slightly smaller, while a handful on the south side will become slightly larger. Eleven total lots are involved.

Sommers Real Estate Group is developing 87 lots in the Preserves at Beljon Farm. The developer also plans to convey a strip of land to the city for a connection to Paddock River Preserve to the north of East Pioneer Trail.

“This will resolve the longstanding survey problem,” said Richard Sommers of Sommers Real Estate Group LLC.

The Ganley auto dealership plans to add 35,950 square feet of new concrete to an existing parking lot on the west side of its property on West Garfield Road. There currently are 39,183 square feet of gravel there.

Landscaping beds also will be added on the 0.94-acre parcel.

The lot split involves 15.2 acres owned by Aurora Project LLC on the south side of East Mennonite Road across from the Moebius Nature Center. The parcel is part of 315 acres which once was a cattle farm. The prospective new owner plans to build a home there.

Another parcel just to the east with frontage along East Mennonite Road, which now is owned by Peter French, previously was split off from the larger property. The remainder of Aurora Project LLC’s property lies to the south of the two parcels.

Planning panel chairman Kathi Grandillo announced the panel could return to in-person meetings at Town Hall in July. Sessions have been held online since the coronavirus pandemic started.

