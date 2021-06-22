Isaiah 1:17 Project works to ease lives of children in foster care

Shonna Nitzel and the volunteers working with her are on a mission to make life a little easier for area children thrown into foster care.

"A lot of people don't realize this, but this is a situation that is not typically planned," said Nitzel, a longtime resident of Twinsburg. "If they are taken from the scene of a crime, they cannot touch or bring anything but must immediately leave with an officer. They can't even take their favorite blanky unless it happens to be in their hand when the police come."

Nitzel is working through the Isaiah 1:17 Project, which started in Indiana and provides backpacks full of items for infants, children, and teens who are placed in foster care.

The Isaiah 1:17 Project started as a home group, Nitzel said, when officers and other adults realized that children going into foster care often "had nothing, not even clothing to wear." Volunteers would fill backpacks with clothing, toiletries, snacks, drinks and age-appropriate toys and activity books. As needed, bags may also include formula and diapers.

"We do all ages under 18, but we predominantly see 15 and younger, particularly the tiny ones," she said.

About three months ago, representatives from the Isaiah 1:17 Project started reaching out to other areas and people, including her, Nitzel said.

"There is a need here," she said. "The Isaiah 1:17 Project provides bags of hope to be given directly to children as they enter foster care. By working directly with the Department of Child Services, our bags help caseworkers during the transition by putting something in their hands to help connect with each child, all while giving children ownership of a bag of hope."

So far, Nitzel said the response for donations has been positive. She said she reached out to Wild Republic in Twinsburg, which sells stuffed animals and other products for zoos and museums.

"When I contacted them, they were over the moon," Nitzel said. "They said 'absolutely, we will do this.'" She added that the organization used to accept gently used stuffed toys, "but with COVID, that's a no-no."

Finders Keepers in Twinsburg also donated 50 backpacks, Nitzel said.

Ann Ream, the director of community relations with Summit County Children's Services, said that SCCS has served one out of 12 children in the county, and currently has nearly 800 children in custody. The average age is 7.

"We work very hard with families and our our community partners and try to prevent removal whenever possible," Ream said. "We try to maintain the children in the home."

However, there are several circumstances when removal may be necessary, Ream said. Reasons that may mean a removal include a lack of supervision, substance abuse, a domestic violence issue, homelessness, mental health issues and an unsafe situation.

"It's really about their safety," Ream said. "When they are clearly unsafe, that is when a removal might happen."

However, removal "is always very difficult for the children," Ream said.

"They may experience some level of trauma in the home," Ream said. "A new placement can cause stress and anxiety. Sometimes when children are removed, they feel isolated. We try to keep siblings together so they have that connection. They may be separated from their peer groups, or may have to switch schools."

Ream said with the number of children in the county's care, there also is a need for foster parents, particularly for teens and for sibling groups.

"Teens want and need a sense of permanency," she said. "They need those lifelong connections to do well, for school and for employment."

For those interested in learning more about fostering a child or teen, call 330-379-1990, or visit www.summitkids.org. To report a possible issue of neglect or abuse, call 330-434-KIDS.

For information on the Isaiah 1:17 project, visit www.theisaiah117project.org online.

