Mosquito spraying Tuesday in areas of Summit County

Staff report

Summit County Public Health will be conducting mosquito spraying Tuesday in northeast Boston Heights, southeast Northfield Center, northwest Hudson, west Cuyahoga Falls and northeast Bath.

Spraying will begin at approximately 8:30 p.m. and continue until completed. In the event of bad weather, the spray schedule may be modified. An updated schedule will be available by noon on the following day by calling 330-926-5667.

The spray schedule and spray maps can be viewed on SCPH's website at https://www.scph.org/pest-control/mosquito-spray-schedule.

If you have further questions or concerns regarding SCPH’s Mosquito Control program, call 330-926-5669.