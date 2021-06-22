Aurora splash pad to open July 3; holiday festivities set

Ken Lahmers

AURORA – After the July 4 festivities were canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the city is moving ahead with a full day of festivities on July 3 and Independence Day this year.

Mayor Ann Womer Benjamin informed Council at its June 14 meeting about the activities which are scheduled, and announced the new splash pad beside Fire Station 1 on West Pioneer Trail will open July 3 at 10 a.m.

This year’s fun run and 5K will take place July 3, with the one-miler starting at 8 a.m. and the 5K at 8:30. A drive-in movie will be offered that evening at dusk in the high school parking lot. “The Croods: A New Age” will be shown.

The parade is July 4 starting at 1 p.m. from Barrington Town Square’s parking lot. Grand marshal presentations and food trucks will be at Kiwanis-Moore Playground starting at 2 p.m., and fireworks are at dusk at the West Pioneer Trail ballfields.

An “Aurora the Beautiful” home decorating contest is underway, in which residents can show their patriotism by decorating their homes and driveways. They can send photos to nicholsj@auroraoh.com. Prizes will be awarded.

For more information or to register for any of the events, visit www.auroraoh.com or call the parks and recreation department at 330-5623-4333.

COUNCIL BUSINESS

Council OK’d a change order for an additional $150,000 from Ronyak Paving. It was noted that after milling the surface of Cedar Bark, the entire base structure had failed and must be reconstructed. A cement stabilization procedure will be utilized.

Womer Benjamin explained funds from the paving and road maintenance fund were reallocated for the additional work, which she added “was the prudent thing to do.”

A maintenance contract was awarded to Software Solutions at a cost of $20,959 for finance and utility departments’ software support and maintenance. The contract runs from June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022.

Council approved the current replacement pages of city ordinances as prepared by the Walter H. Drame Co., and OK’d employment of and compensation for seasonal parks-rec workers Nicholas Minite (sports monitor) and Tyler Tartabini and Tyler Shanholtzer (parks crew).

Going on to next readings are ordinances/resolutions adopting the city’s 2022 tax budget, sending a 0.9-mill renewal road and bridge levy to the ballot this fall and adding the cost for unpaid lawn maintenance to 15 property owners’ 2022 real estate tax bills.

A public hearing on the road and bridge levy will take place at Council’s July 19 meeting. The levy generates about $563,499 per year. The total assessments for the 15 property owners is $6,043, which includes 10 percent surcharges.

Ward 1 Councilman Jim Vaca encouraged residents to place brush out on the curb just a few days before the monthly pickup week, and not two or three weeks ahead, to keep neighborhoods looking aesthetically pleasing.

Councilman John Kudley said he talked to a resident who expressed concerns about the Aurora Post Office’s appearance and the improvements inside.

He noted the mayor and law director plan to talk to “appropriate officials,” including perhaps U.S. Rep. Dave Joyce, to try to get the situation resolved “so it [the post office] looks better to the community.”

