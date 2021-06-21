Tax incentive fund set up for two NFC Twp. businesses

Ken Lahmers

NORTHFIELD CENTER – Township trustees on June 7 approved a public improvements tax increment equivalent fund (TIF) for the deposit of service payments in lieu of assessed value property taxes from two businesses on East Aurora Road.

The payments will come from Villa Franca Realty LLC (doing business as Dunkin Donuts) and Jiffy Lube International, which were constructed and opened in the last few months just to the west of the Crossings at Golden Link.

The resolution includes a compensation agreement with the Nordonia Hills schools and Cuyahoga Valley Career Center.

Under the Ohio Revised Code, money in the fund is distributed to the two school entities in an amount not to exceed that of real estate taxes they would have received from the improvements if they were not exempt from taxation.

The fund is known as the East Aurora Road Corridor Public Improvement Municipal Tax Increment Equivalent Fund. All service payments related to the improvements on the TIF site will be deposited there.

The resolution states development of the two properties “benefits the township by creating economic opportunities, increasing employment opportunities, enlarging the property tax and income tax bases and stimulating collateral development.”

OTHER BUSINESS

Trustees adopted the 2022 alternative tax budget showing an amount of $7.55 million. The tax budget, which includes rates and estimated revenue from tax levies, must be filed with the Summit County fiscal office by July 15.

The township anticipates it will receive $2.07 million in 2022 from seven tax levies for police, fire, EMS, roads and bridges, plus inside millage. The total millage is 17.51.

Trustees retained the services of attorney David Smith at a rate of $175 per hour. He recently joined the law firm of Meyers, Roman, Freidberg & Lewis, and the township has worked with him on contractual matters for several years.

Selling surplus items at auction on govdeals.com was approved. The items include parts for a 2002 Ford F-350 super duty truck, a walk behind blower, pesticide tank, pressure washer, tamping rammer, tire fenders and pickup truck water tank.

Trustee Russ Mazzola reported biweekly meetings will commence soon as Infinity Construction begins construction work on the new safety/administrative offices center on Olde Eight Road.

Interim Service Director Frank Buehner reported a lot of residents are using Beacon Hills Park since improvements were made with Ohio Department of Natural Resources NatureWorks funds.

He added security cameras have caught some juveniles committing acts of vandalism there, and Summit County sheriff’s deputies are attempting to contact the culprits’ parents.

Sheriff’s department spokesman Donald Joseph reported deputies have gotten several complaints about cars, pickup trucks, 4-wheelers and ATVs speeding through certain neighborhoods, and are closely monitoring the situation.

Macedonia Fire Chief Brian Ripley reported crews responded to 49 EMS and 16 fire calls in the township in May, including a fire which destroyed a garbage collection truck. He said crews also responded to seven injury traffic accidents.

Township Administrator Helen Humphrys reported the Skyhaven subdivision is the only one in the township scheduled this year for vegetation mitigation in detention basins.

The next regular trustees’ meeting will be July 6. The date was changed from July 5 because the latter will be observed as a township employees’ holiday.

