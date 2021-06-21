Raising Cane's Macedonia location opens Tuesday

Fried chicken fans will have a new place to consider when Raising Cane's opens Tuesday in Macedonia.

The new Raising Cane's, at 597 E. Aurora Road in Macedonia, is the first in Summit County. It is in the former Steak-N-Shake building.

In addition, the restaurant will donate $50,000 over 10 years, or $5,000 a year, in an agreement with Nordonia Athletics, for the district to replace the turf at the William Boliantz Stadium.