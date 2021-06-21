Chickens or not? Township officials study the issue

Ken Lahmers

Special to MyTownNEO

NORTHFIELD CENTER – To allow residents to keep chickens in platted subdivisions or not – that is the question currently being studied by township officials.

As the raising of chickens in backyards becomes more popular, Northfield Center is not the only community wrestling with the dilemma. Streetsboro City Council in Portage County, for example, has been discussing the issue for the past couple of months.

As it stands now, keeping chickens in the township’s platted neighborhoods is not permitted by the zoning code, and residents who do so can be cited.

But the zoning commission is studying how other communities deal with the dilemma, and may recommend a couple of options to trustees – either keep the current ban in effect or establish regulations to allow residents to keep a limited number of chickens.

The issue was discussed by trustees May 27 and the zoning commission June 14. Then on June 17, the board of zoning appeals denied a request from Heidi Wei and Wei Huang for a variance to keep 10 chickens on their Beechwood Drive property.

Under the zoning resolution, hens are prohibited from being kept in platted subdivisions, but are legal in unplatted areas. Roosters are prohibited because they are considered to be a nuisance.

At the trustees’ May 27 meeting, zoning inspector Don Saunders said he believes there are at least five or six residents in violation of zoning code regulations relating to chickens, and at least three have been cited in the past several months.

BZA member Rick Patz said the zoning commission is seeking guidance from Summit County officials, and may ask trustees to impose a moratorium, which would stop citations from being issued to chicken owners in platted subdivisions until the issue is resolved.

A moratorium could be imposed at the trustees’ July 6 regular meeting. The next zoning commission session is July 12.

The variance to allow the two residents to keep chickens was turned down unanimously. BZA member Richard Wolff encouraged the board to deny the variance “until trustees decide the issue.”

BZA member Vern Rutter explained the residents, if they so desire, can file an administrative appeal with the Summit County Common Pleas Court within 30 days.

Rutter said another problematic issue with the variance request was that a coup to house the chickens is considered an accessory building and the zoning code does not allow two accessory buildings on a property.

“I’ve been on the board for 20 to 25 years, and I can’t remember ever granting a variance for a second accessory building,” he said.

Meanwhile, amending the zoning code to allow chickens in more areas of Streetsboro was first proposed at a mid-April meeting. On June 14, Council declined to expand where backyard chickens are allowed and proposed tweaking the current regulations.

Council voted to amend the legislation to include only provisions related to two zoning districts. Thus, the only thing that would be changed from the current text is the setback requirement – 100 feet from the property line as opposed to the current 200 feet.

Also at its June 17 session, the township’s BZA granted a conditional use permit to Epoche Restaurants Inc. to allow operation of a dining room at 9199 Olde Eight Road-Suite D, the site of a previous restaurant.

An Epoche spokesman said the restaurant would be open from 3 to 9 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays. He did not give an indication as to when the eatery will be open for business. The approval is subject to a final fire department inspection and occupancy limit determination.

Contact the newspaper at newsleader@recordpub.com.