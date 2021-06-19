Stow Strong Celebration: Community picnic, parades and more

Staff report

The 2021 Stow Strong Celebration, the week of June 26-July 5, will be full of events and programs for all ages to participate.

"Our city is at its best when we all come together and celebrate the accomplishments we make each and every day," note organizers. "This past year has been challenging, but it has not derailed us. Instead, we are moving forward and celebrating."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city's traditional Fourth of July Parade, which brings thousands to line the parade route on Kent Road and features more than 100 entries, was canceled. The city then formed the Stow Strong "mini-parade" which traveled through the city's neighborhoods on July 4.

The Together Stow Strong Parade this year will honor and thank the Stow-Munroe Falls school district teachers, administrators, staff and students who prospered during an unprecedented year.

Below is a list of activities including the Fun In Stow Play Day & Community Picnic, Patriotic Pedal – Bike Parade, the hometown tradition of the Firecracker Run, and the Together Stow Strong Parade, to name a few: For more details, visit https://stowohio.org/stow-strong-celebration-2/.

Team Up 2 Clean Up | Saturday, June 26 | 10 a.m. | Locations Assigned

The city of Stow invites residents to volunteer and assist with trash pickup along major roads in the city.

Fun In Stow Play Day & Community Picnic | Saturday, June 26 | 1-7 p.m. | Stow City Center Campus

Picnic in the park (order food from Beef O’Brady’s, Bellacino’s, The Café in Stow, DQ of Stow, Robeks, and The Tavern of Stow for delivery to your picnic spot). A jam- packed day of entertainment, food, games and fun. Activities will include Touch-A-Truck, yard games, Community Collage, stilt walkers, jugglers, unicorn rides, Jungle Terry, demonstrations and Make It-Take It booths, just to name a few.

Patriotic Pedal! Bicycle Parade | Sunday, June 27 | 6-8 p.m. | Stow-Munroe Falls High School track & stadium

Load up your bikes, scooters, wagons, unicycles, and more and join in the patriotic bike parade at the high school stadium.

Library Events @ Stow City Center Campus | Register at www.smfpl.org

Turning Pain into Purpose - Monday, June 28 - 7-8 p.m.

Self Defense Class - Tuesday, June 29 - 6 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Yoga on the Lawn for Families - Thursday, July 1 - 9 a.m. & 10 a.m.

Story Time - Thursday, July 1 - 6:30 p.m.

Paint 'N Pour | Friday, July 2 | 6:30-9 p.m. | Heritage Barn

Adults enjoy an evening of step-by-step painting instructions to create an inspired red/white/and blue design.

Patriotic Farmers Market | Saturday, July 3 | 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | 1567 Pilgrim Drive, Stow

Visit the Farmers Market with over 35 local growers and vendors. Booths will be festive in patriotic colors.

Firecracker Run 4 Mile & 2 Mile Fun Run | Monday, July 5 | 7:30 a.m. | Start: Holy Family Parish on Kent Road

This hometown tradition is always fun. Start your morning with a run celebrating the 4th of July Holiday.

Together Stow Strong 4th of July Parade | Monday, July 5 | 10 a.m. Start | Streets of Stow

A caravan of parade vehicles will drive through and visit local Stow neighborhoods and some public areas. See the map online for spots and times.