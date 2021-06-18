Falls building to become home for Hudson's auto tech program

HUDSON — The school district will temporarily use a location in a nearby community for its automotive technologies program and wants to set up a long-term initiative with another district.

Both the Hudson and Cuyahoga Falls school districts offer auto tech programs within the Six District Educational Compact. The Compact offers classes to students in the Cuyahoga Falls, Hudson, Kent, Stow-Munroe Falls, Tallmadge and Woodridge school districts.

Hudson City Schools' current auto tech facility is set up along the parking lot of the old middle school building near Oviatt Street. The building will be demolished this summer and the area will be converted into athletic fields and green space, according to Sheryl Sheatzley, district spokesperson.

The district is negotiating a deal with Willis Investment Co. LLC to temporarily lease the 7,428 square foot building at 4050 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls. Gearheads Auto Service recently moved from this site to another location on State Road.

Tom Barone, the district's director of operations, said he hopes to bring the lease agreement to the board for its approval on June 28. Once the deal is finalized, Barone said the district will move the equipment to the Cuyahoga Falls site and have everything ready to go for the 2021-22 school year.

"That space is very favorable for what we're going to do," Barone said.

Barone said some of the space would be re-purposed to provide classroom areas, but major renovation work would not be necessary.

"We are excited about the location of this facility," said Sheatzley. "It is in close proximity to multiple car dealerships and professional auto care facilities. We believe there is potential there that could lead to working partnerships for our students in the future."

Hudson Board of Education member Tom Tobin said the plan to use the Cuyahoga Falls site had his "full support."

"I think this represents a very creative way for us to continue to provide support for the program for the foreseeable future at a very reasonable cost for the district," Tobin said.

Lease of building is temporary; long-term plan is for districts to combine program

The lease is a temporary measure with the district looking to eventually combine its auto tech program with the one offered by Cuyahoga Falls at its high school.

Superintendent Phil Herman said when the bond issue was passed, the Hudson district originally planned to build an auto tech facility at its high school. Since that bond measure was approved, voters in Cuyahoga Falls passed a bond issue in November 2019 that will help pay for the construction of a new middle and high school building.

"The long-term vision, now that we know Cuyahoga Falls will be building a new high school, is to merge the two auto tech programs because that is more efficient for all the districts involved," Herman said.

It is expected to take four to five years to build the new Cuyahoga Falls middle and high school building, but it will not have an auto tech facility, according to Dr. Todd Nichols, superintendent for Cuyahoga Falls City Schools.

He added that officials in both districts are working together to find a site that can house both Level 1 (juniors) and Level 2 (seniors) participants in the auto tech program.

"The current [auto tech] facility [at Cuyahoga Falls High School] will remain in operation until the programs are combined and/or when a decision is made for the current facility," Nichols said.

Reporter Phil Keren can be reached at pkeren@thebeaconjournal.com, or on Twitter at @keren_phil.