County councilman to have Office Hours

Courtesy of Summit County Council

Summit County District 2 Councilor John Schmidt will host public office hours on Thursday, June 24, between 5 and 6:30 p.m. at the Cuyahoga Falls Library, 2015 Third St. in Cuyahoga Falls.

Schmidt will be available to answer questions and hear concerns from constituents.

District 2 includes most of Cuyahoga Falls, Munroe Falls, and portions of Akron including East Akron, Goodyear Heights and North Hill.

For more information, call 330-643-2725.