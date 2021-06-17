Stow council considers charter amendments

Stow City Council is considering two charter amendments that would provide more flexibility regarding council meetings.

The proposed changes received a first reading on June 10, and will be further discussed at the next meeting on June 24.

The first amendment would appear in section 4.08, "regular meetings" and would allow regular council meetings to occur anywhere in the city. Currently the charter specifies that meetings must be held in Council Chambers. The amendment also moves the January organizational meeting from 8 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The second amendment, under section 4.09, "special meetings," also allows special council meetings to occur anywhere in the city, not just council chambers. It also eliminates the maximum number of special meetings that can be held each year, and allows notice of special meetings to be delivered to the clerk, mayor and council via email. Currently notices must be delivered in person.

Should council approve the amendments, council clerk would forward them to the Summit County Board of Elections for its approval to appear on the Nov. 2 ballot.