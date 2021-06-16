New Macedonia business brings under the sea to the surface

MACEDONIA -- Andrew Novack's love of fish started in childhood.

"Ever since I was a little kid, I had freshwater tanks," said Novack, who lives in Lakewood. "That's when I was first introduced to aquatic life. As an adult, I picked it up again. To me, it's like an underwater garden."

From this love came Great Lakes Fish and Coral, which opened in Macedonia in March. The 2,570-square foot store features 4,000 combined gallons of both freshwater and saltwater fish, aquatic plants and aquarium equipment.

"I think the first thing you'll notice when you walk in the store is that aesthetically, it's very pleasing to the eye," Novack said. "In many fish stores, it's a difficult shopping experience. There's something for everyone, whether you are a beginner or if you are an advanced hobbyist. We have some very nice collector pieces here."

Great Lakes Fish and Coral prioritizes responsible captive-breeding and aquaculturing, Novack said.

"We firmly believe in sustainably-collected wildlife," he said. "We have a full farm for the sole purpose of aquaculturing corals so that humans don't have to keep plucking them out of the wild."

Novack said that he "makes sure the fish I get are cared for."

"We care about the quality of life for each fish before they come into our care, while they are with us, and after they leave us," he said.

While he had been thinking of owning a pet store for some time, an opportunity came up a few months ago when retail space became available in Alexandria Square, Novack said. Currently, he has two in-house employees.

"I found out about this opportunity in late December, January," he said. "We did a soft opening. It went fairly well." Novack added there has been no ribbon cutting ceremony. "It's hard to do with live animals."

Novack said he worked in several fields before becoming a business owner, including carpentry, life insurance sales, and repossessing vehicles. He said he liked to unwind after his job with his saltwater aquarium.

"I didn't get into this to get rich," he said. "I do it because I'm passionate about the hobby. We’re not interested in just trying to pass a fish on to the next person. We want to help these fish find a great new home."

One thing that has helped is the support of his family and friends, Novack said.

"It's as much work as everyone tells you it's going to be, and it's going to be more than that," he said of running a business. "I'm blessed to have a phenomenal support system."

One highlight at Great Lakes Fish and Coral are its Axolotls, Novack said. One of the staff at the store breeds them, and the underwater amphibians "are a good first pet" because of their low maintenance needs.

Many who are starting aquariums go with freshwater, Novack said. Some may later progress to a saltwater aquarium, but he said some people are leery of the reputation that saltwater aquariums are hard to maintain, which he felt "is often overblown."

"When you go online to research how to start a saltwater tank, it’s daunting," he said. "You’re bombarded with a ridiculous amount of perspectives and opinions. That’s a major drawback that keeps a lot of people from getting into saltwater, but it doesn’t have to be that way.

“You can very easily and successfully keep a saltwater tank with beautiful wildlife and coral as long as you’re willing to make just a little bit of effort. We’re happy to show you how and our install team can take care of set-up at your home or office.”

Great Lakes Fish and Coral is at 953 E. Aurora Road. Call 330-748-2000 or visitgreatlakesfishandcoral.com online. The business also is on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@thebeaconjournal.com