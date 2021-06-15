Trash pickup concerns expressed at Twinsburg Council session

Ken Lahmers

Special to MyTownNEO

TWINSBURG – Ward 1 Councilman Sam Scaffide informed his colleagues at their June 8 meeting that he has had several complaints from his constituents over the past year about the trash collection service provided by Waste Management.

“The city pays the company $1.4 million a year, and I don’t think we’re getting our money’s worth,” he said. He noted the complaints he receives are from a particular Ward 1 area where pickup sometimes is delayed, residents are skipped and trash flies out of trucks.

Mayor Ted Yates responded the city has had a good relationship with WM, but there are bound to be lapses since the company has to deal with 8,000 pickups citywide.

“They are usually cooperative with the city, and I think we should give them the benefit of the doubt,” said Yates.” They’ve had to deal with COVID-19 and staffing issues, plus a larger volume of trash placed outside of the cans.

“There are times when frustrations are expressed and things are challenging. But the company has been responsive when incidents occur. I’m not trying to make excuses. I just hope to make things better, not create an adversarial relationship.”

Yates said the city recently received a letter from WM pointing out issues such as COVID-19 safety and staffing. “The company is dealing with the same staffing issues that many other companies are dealing with.”

The mayor added a representative of WM usually meets with council once a year to talk about its operations and address concerns. Scaffide said he expected the representative to attend the June 8 meeting, but he did not show up.

The mayor also explained service department crews occasionally pick up and dispose of trash when WM misses a property. He said the city will try to get more information posted on its website about trash pickup policies.

“I appreciate the mayor’s compassion for WM,” responded Scaffide. “But it’s my opinion we’ve allowed WM to continue on as they have, and we need to insist upon a better level of service. The company needs to step up working on these problems.

“I’m not looking to blow this out of proportion, but I’m tired of hearing excuses. We deserve a higher priority for the $1.4 million we pay each year. When our current contract is up, I will not support WM. Enough is enough.”

CIC AND FINANCES

Addressing what he called misinformation on certain social media sites about the Community Improvement Council, Councilman Bill Furey outlined the purpose and functions of the organization.

He said the organization was established under the Ohio Revised Code to advance, encourage and promote industrial, economic, commercial and civic development.

There are about 300 CICs in Ohio. The first one was established in 1965, and they are governed by unpaid board members. Furey said the board conducts no secret meetings, and the local CIC’s main focus is downtown redevelopment.

Addressing finances, Furey said the city stands to have a general fund balance of about $11 million at the end of 2021, and as of now has about $26.6 million of cash on hand.

“We’ve always worked hard on finances,” he said. “In the last year we’ve done reductions in force, additional efficiencies and we’ve had retirements that lowered some of our employment costs.”

