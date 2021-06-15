Macedonia firefighters hoping area gardeners can help them raise green

MACEDONIA-- Local green thumbs are encouraged to spruce up their yards and participate in a contest sponsored by Macedonia Professional Firefighters Local 3947.

Mike Velazquez, a firefighter/paramedic with the Macedonia Fire Department, said this is the first year Local 3947 has sponsored the competition.

"We usually do other fundraisers throughout the year but because of COVID, we couldn't do any of those," Velazquez said. "This was something we could do safely, while still interacting with the public in some fashion."

As of now, though, the gardening field of competition is barren, Velazquez said.

"I'm disappointed but hopeful that people will notice the deadline and participate then," he said. "We are looking for anyone to participate, it doesn't have to be super fancy. We just want to see people out in the open air. We want to see kids, we want to see the elderly. If you plant two ferns, send us a photo. We want it all, big or small."

Northfield Florist is supporting the competition.

All displays must be finalized by July 19, with judging between July 19 and 26. Prizes will be a $100 Lowe’s gift card for the general category, a $100 Tractor Supply Co. gift basket for the Nordonia Pride category and a $50 Home Depot gift basket and $50 Walmart gift card for the potted display category.

There is a $25 registration fee. For more information and to register, visit t.ly/VsDR or email FD3947fundraising@gmail.com. Valezquez noted that the URL is case sensitive. Local 3947 also has a Facebook page.

Proceeds from the gardening contest "will be rolled back" into supporting future fundraising events, Valezquez said. If there is enough, some of the money may be used for firefighter education.

"We've got a big conference we are going to later this year," he said. "We are hoping to fund that as well."

