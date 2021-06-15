Man who collapsed during 5K run expected to recover fully

MACEDONIA -- A 64-year-old Medina man who collapsed during the Summerfest 5K run at Longwood Park on Saturday is expected to make a complete recovery, according to the Macedonia assistant fire chief.

"We have not been in contact with him since we took him to Ahuja hospital. I have heard from our medical doctor that the patient is expected to make a full recovery," said Paul Celinski, assistant fire chief.

At 10:44 a.m., the Macedonia fire department had been called to the park after getting a call regarding a man who had collapsed on the trail, according to information from the Macedonia Fire Department. John Doyle, an employee with the city's parks and recreation department, had been working the Summerfest 5K race at the time, and was the one to first find the man.

"I was just finishing up," Doyle said. The gentleman was basically the last participant coming off the course. I had been on the course, directing the runners to the finish line."

Doyle said that once the last runners had gone by, he stared loading up the cart with the stuff he had with them and was heading back to the finish line.

"Less than a minute after he had passed me, he was face down in the trail," Doyle said. "At that time, I radioed to the rest of the team that I needed EMS at my location."

Once he made the radio call, Doyle said he examined the man, and found he wasn't breathing and didn't have a pulse, so he started CPR.

According to information from the Macedonia fire department, shortly after, at 10:49 a.m., a patrol officer from Northfield Village and two patrol officers from Macedonia arrived with an AED. A minute later, Macedonia EMS arrived with a LUCAS chest compression devise. At 10:55, EMS reported the man had a pulse. He was transported to University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood.

Celinski said that "as far as I recall, we have been fortunate and have not had anything like this ever happen."

The identity of the man was not available at press time.

Doyle, who lives in Cleveland and who has worked for the Macedonia parks and recreation department since 2008, is a registered Red Cross lifeguard instructor as well as a certified CPR and AED instructor. He said learning First Aid and CPR gives someone invaluable skills.

"If you've ever thought about it, you should definitely do it," he said. "It can obviously save a life." Doyle added that while he's performed First Aid "plenty of times," this is the first time he'd ever had to use CPR.

Saving the man's life "was really a team effort," Doyle said.

"I played a small role," he said. "We have a really great team here, from the rec staff to the police department to the fire department."

