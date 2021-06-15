Macedonia to upgrade its security camera system

Ken Lahmers

Special to MyTownNEO

MACEDONIA – Because the city’s current security camera system has become obsolete, a new system – with cameras at several locations – soon will be purchased from and installed by Turnkey Technology for $50,623.

Council approved the contract June 10. It includes installation and three years of licensing and support. The deal was made through the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance upon recommendation of the city’s information technology director.

“Our current system has been a detriment a few times in the last year, as it was of no help to the police department in identifying perpetrators of crimes on city property,” said IT director Kyle Collins.

“Turnkey Technologies is an authorized reseller of Verkada cameras, which offers us the best, decentralized, next generation video security platform. Verkada is an industry leader.”

The purchase includes a 10-year hardware warranty. Collins said the city can add years of support and licensing, and can buy more cameras if they are deemed necessary, because of the cloud-based design of the system.

Mayor Nick Molnar said money for the new system was budgeted in 2020, but the project was put off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In other action, council confirmed the planning commission’s March recommendation granting a conditional use zoning certificate for Phases 3 and 4 of the Spruce Hill Crossing planned unit development, west of I-271 and south of Ledge Road.

Council originally confirmed the panel’s recommendation in 2019, but construction was delayed and the approval expired. A requirement that sidewalks be constructed in certain areas will be waived.

Phases 3 and 4 total 46 acres, with 23 acres of proposed open space. Plans are to build 36 single-family homes, bringing the total for the Spruce Hill subdivision to 88 homes.

A section of codified ordinances focusing on certain benefits for non-union safety force supervisory personnel was amended. The positions covered are the police and fire chiefs, assistant fire chief and police lieutenant.

According to Councilman Vinnie Ventura, the amendments will put the four non-union staffers “on even ground with their subordinates” when it comes to retirement and sick leave benefits. The change will be effective July 1, and finance director John Veres said it will not affect the city’s budget this year.

The mayor pointed out plans are moving forward to build a new service department facility at Longwood Park, and more information will be shared with residents soon.

He said the estimated cost is around $7 million, and the city will use some money from the Bedford Anodizing deal and some federal funds to cover a portion of the cost.

Molnar read two proclamations recognizing June 12 as Family Health and Fitness Day and July as Parks and Recreation Month.

Parks-Rec director Jason Chadock reported the fitness center took in its third highest monthly revenue total in history in May (more than $100,000). It was the highest for a month other than January, when annual memberships typically are renewed.

Chadock and Fire Chief Brian Ripley commended parks-rec staffer John Doyle, two police officers, a crew of city EMS staffers and dispatchers for handling an incident where a runner in the SummerFest 5K run collapsed on the trail in Longwood Park.

The officers are Chris Neal and Rick Rizzo and the EMS staffers are Lt. Chip Davis and firefighters Michael Velazquez and Dawson Grimm.

City engineer Joe Gigliotti reported Ohio Edison will replace wooden poles on Shepard Road between Meadow Woods Drive and Ledge Road in the next few weeks.

Service director John Hnottavange announced a shredding day for all Summit County residents will be July 10 at Longwood Park. It was Hnottavange’s final meeting as service director, and council members wished him well in his future endeavors.

