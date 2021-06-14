Village Council districts may return in Reminderville

Ken Lahmers

MyTownNEO

REMINDERVILLE – Village council is considering placing a charter amendment on the November ballot to set up three districts for council representation. A resolution to that effect was on first reading at council ’s June 8 meeting.

In 2012, voters did away with the three-district setup by a 10-vote margin. If voters approve re-establishing the districts, one person would represent each of the districts, plus there would be three council -at-large seats.

If nobody runs in a district, the village would seek letters of interest from residents who desire to be appointed by council . If more than one person submits a letter, interviews would be conducted before council appoints someone.

During recent charter review commission meetings, members recommended that council place the charter amendment to re-establish council districts on the fall ballot.

Meanwhile, council defeated a resolution to hire TC Architects to prepare construction documents, specs and bid documents for renovations at the Municipal Center and fire station. The city will seek proposals from other firms.

Once the bid and qualification documents are completed, the village’s fiscal officer will advertise for bids.

In other action June 8, council awarded a contract to Ronyak Paving Inc. of Burton for the 2021 paving program for a base amount not to exceed $241,342. Streets to be paved are Florida, Clipper Cove and Castaway Cove, with striping to be done on Glenwood Boulevard.

Council also recently awarded an engineering contract worth $203,900 to OHM Advisors for the Smugglers Cove storm sewer reconstruction project. Work will include expanding the storm sewers, and village officials hope to go forward with bidding before winter.

Other action taken by Reminderville council at recent meetings includes:

Hired Mason Everhart as a full-time police officer at $28.12 per hour; Justine Boswell as a part-time police officer at $22.90 per hour; Bryan Huffman as a part-time firefighter/paramedic at $22.39 per hour; Brandon Butler, Mason Bice, Zachary Hoffmann and Mark Schroeder as seasonal part-time laborers for the service department at $12 per hour; and Dan Cegelkaas as building inspector at $25 per inspection and $35 per hour for plan reviews, meeting attendance and other building department work.

Hired the following for the Reminderville Athletic Club: Carley Rockhill and Hailey Rockhill as lifeguards at $10.75 per hour; Kaci Stern as a front desk associate at $9.50 per hour; Greg Unverferth as lead camp counselor at $11 per hour.

Increased the rate of pay for service department workers Ronald Jones and Patrick Martin to $20 per hour and the rate for Jonathan Herrera as service department supervisor to $24.

Accepted a Northeast Ohio Public Energy council community event grant in the amount of $1,500.

Authorized all actions necessary to accept and track local fiscal recovery funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Transferred $100,000 from the VR Joint Economic Development District fund to the parks and recreation fund.

Approved allowing the village to offer the Roth 457 investment option as part of the deferred compensation program for village employees.

Amended the 2021 appropriations to include increases in the general, RAC and fire income tax funds, plus revenues and tax budget.

Clerk of council Stacey Task reported there are 48 youngsters registered for Safety Town. Two, one-week sessions are planned.

Task noted Family Fun Day is June 19 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Ray Williams Park, with activities such as a petting zoo, rocket car, unicorn rides, touch a truck, face painting, balloon artists and miniature golf.

The village will conduct a July 4 parade starting at 10:30 a.m. from Florida Street to the Aurora Shores Marina.

