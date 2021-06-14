Twinsburg Council meeting time change mulled

Ken Lahmers

TWINSBURG – City council is considering legislation to alter its meeting time. The legislation was introduced at the June 8 meeting.

The current rules of Council call for regular meetings to take place on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 7:30 p.m. In recent years, Council has begun a caucus session for preliminary discussion of agenda items at 7 p.m.

The legislation introduced June 8 states, “Regular meetings of Council shall commence at 7 p.m. beginning with a caucus … with the regular meeting starting shortly after conclusion of the caucus at a time announced by the Council president.”

Law director David Maistros explained the change would eliminate a several-minute gap between the two meetings in the event that the caucus session does not take the full 30 minutes.

LEGISLATIVE ACTION

Council authorized the mayor to enter into an agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation to allow work on state highways in the city.

City engineer Amy Mohr explained ODOT has identified the need for resurfacing at the I-480 and Route 91 interchange, plus minor bridge work at I-480 locations. She added a timeframe has not been set for the project.

“Since Route 91 is the city’s maintenance responsibility, the city will pay 20 percent of the resurfacing cost, while the state is responsible for 100 percent of the I-480 bridge work,” she said.

Council re-appropriated $22,374 in CARES Act funding to cover expenses related to the 2020 installation of automated fixtures in certain public restrooms.

The city’s 2022 tax budget legislation went on to second reading. It must be submitted to the Summit County fiscal office by July 15.

The city is applying for three funds to have property taxes as sources of revenue. They are fire pension, 0.3-mill (generating an estimated $212,658 per year); police pension, 0.3-mill ($212,658); and police and fire levy, 2.4 mills ($1.7 million).

Council gave permission to the Johnny Appleseed District of the Barbershop Harmony Society to serve alcohol at its Summer Shindig July 24 at Perici Amphitheater. Council had no objection to a liquor permit transfer to Twinrest LLC (doing business as Tulum Mexican Bar & Grill).

OTHER BUSINESS

Yates reported the city conducted a hiring fair recently, with 65 people applying for seasonal jobs. “We were able to fill a lot of positions,” he said.

Fire Chief Tim Morgan said the city’s new Pierce fire truck has arrived. Council approved the purchase last year at a cost of $721,947. Morgan said calls for service in the first five months of 2021 were up 7 percent (1,279 total) from last year.

Public works director Chris Campbell reported 649 homes were visited by branch cleanup crews in May, and the next round of branch cleanup will begin July 6.

Mohr reported Route 82 east will be closed for about a week starting June 14 and Cannon Road will be closed for about a week starting June 21 for repairs at the railroad crossings. She added catch basin repairs are scheduled in July on Routes 91 and 82, and road striping will start in July.

Mohr said the city will seek its own stormwater management permit rather than continue under the Summit County permit. That means the city would not have to join the county’s stormwater management district and pay a per-resident fee.

Director of planning and community development Larry Finch reported industrial properties in the city are only 3 percent unoccupied and industrial development is going well. “The final phase of Cornerstone Business Park is getting started,” he noted.

He added the comprehensive plan committee has been meeting since February, and its efforts will continue throughout the summer. He said the CIC plans to select a potential development partner and begin planning for downtown improvements soon.

