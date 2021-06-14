Traveling memorial to visit Northfield's VFW June 24-27

NORTHFIELD CENTER -- Northfield VFW Post 6768 will host a travelling memorial dedicated to those who died in combat zones after September 11.

"Remembering Our Fallen" can be seen June 24 and 27 between dawn and dusk at the VFW Hall, 8584 Olde Eight Road in Northfield Center.

Included in the memorial are 34 towers, each 10 feet tall, with photos of those who were killed, including those who died from PTSD, said Clinton Ulrich, the commander of the post.

"We are also hosting Ohio Flags of Honor which is a tribute of 302 flags, each with a banner of an Ohio native that has passed," Ulrich said.

The exhibit is put together and sponsored by the nonprofit organization Patriotic Productions, which has two identical versions of "Remembering Our Fallen" on tour.

"It was supposed to be at our post last year, but due to COVID, we delayed it until this year," Ulrich said. "After we had the Traveling Vietnam Wall at the post in 2019, we started a committee of VFW members and the Rolling Thunder to bring a memorial to the area every couple years. As you can imagine, it takes a lot of planning to coordinate something like this."

There will be a Towers Escort on June 23, Ulrich said. Details will be announced at a later time.

Evonne Williams, who founded Patriotic Productions along with husband Bill, said that Andy Klush from Northfield VFW Post 6768 contacted the group two years ago about coming to Northfield Center.

Williams said that anyone can reach out to Patriotic Productions to request the memorial.

"We'll try to make it work, preferably within the routing of the schedule," Williams said.

Williams said that Bellevue University in Bellevue, Neb. "was the driving funder behind the state memorials and the national memorial."

"Sandhills Global in Lincoln, Neb. was another primary funder," Williams said. "Most of the donations came from Nebraskans."

Williams said their four sons all have served in the military. She added that she and her husband were inspired to start Patriotic Productions in 2010 after hearing the story of a father who had lost his son and feared his son had been forgotten.

In addition to "Remembering Our Fallen," Patriotic Productions also sponsors Flights of Honor, where veterans are flown on charter jets to see their memorials in Washington D.C.

On June 24, the memorial will officially open at noon with a posting of the colors. Opening ceremonies will be at 3 p.m.

On June 25 and 26, there will be an invocation at 10 a.m., with opening ceremonies in the afternoon starting at 3 p.m.

On June 27, there will be a 10 a.m. invocation. The memorial will close at 6 p.m. with a lowering of the colors.

For details, visit https://www.patrioticproductions.org or http://vfwpost6768.com online.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@thebeaconjournal.com



Area Soldiers Killed in Action

Medina County

ARMY: GRELLA, DEVIN JAMES, PFC, Died 2004/09/06, FROM MEDINA, with 706TH TRANSPORTATION COMPANY, (13CC) MANSFIELD, OH 44902, Died in IRAQ, OIF

Portage County

NAVY: CONTE, MATTHEW GALE, HN, Died 2007/02/01, FROM MOGADORE, with 3RD MARDIV DET, KANEOHE, HI, Died in IRAQ OIF

ARMY: COWDREY, ROBERT BRIAN, SSG, Died 2011/10/13, FROM ATWATER PORTAGE, with COMPANY C, 3RD BATTALION, 82ND AVIATION REGIMENT, 82ND COMBAT AVIATION BRIGADE, FORT BRAGG, NC, Died in AFGHANISTAN, OEF

ARMY: DILLON, BENJAMIN CHARLES, CPL, Died 2007/10/07, FROM ROOTSTOWN, with COMPANY B, 3D BATTALION, 75TH RANGER REGIMENT, FORT BENNING, GA, Died in IRAQ, OIF

NAVY: EMCH, LUCAS WESLEY ALBERT, PO3, Died 2007/03/02, FROM KENT, with 1ST MARINE LOGISTICS GROUP, Died in IRAQ OIF

ARMY: HAMILTON, ADAM SCOTT, SPC, Died 2011/05/28, FROM KENT, with TROOP A, 4TH SQUADRON, 4TH CAVALRY REGIMENT, 1 BCT, FORT RILEY, KS, Died in AFGHANISTAN, OEF

ARMY: HERNANDEZ, JASON JOHN, CPL, Died 2007/09/07, FROM STREETSBORO, with TROOP A, 1ST SQUADRON, 9TH CAVALRY, 4 BCT, FORT BLISS, TX, Died in IRAQ, OIF

MARINE CORPS: MURRAY, JEREMY ENLOW, SGT, Died 2005/11/16, FROM ATWATER, with WPNS CO, 3D BN, 1ST MAR (RCT-2, 2D MAR DIV), 1ST MAR DIV, CAMP PENDLETON, CA, Died in IRAQ, OIF

Summit County

MARINE CORPS: GILBERT, ROBERT LEE II, GYSGT, Died 2010/03/16, FROM RICHFIELD, with CO G, 2D MSOB, II MEF, CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, Died in UNITED STATES, OEF

MARINE CORPS: BROWNFIELD, ANDREW DAVID, CPL, Died 2004/03/18, FROM CLINTON, with MWSS-374, MWSG-37, 3D MAW, TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, Died in IRAQ, OIF

ARMY: CRABTREE, DANIEL BRIAN, SFC, Died 2006/06/08, FROM AKRON, with COMPANY B, 2D BATTALION, 19TH SPECIAL FORCES GROUP, COLUMBUS, OH, Died in IRAQ, OIF

MARINE CORPS: DEYARMIN, DANIEL NATHAN JR, LCPL, Died 2005/08/01, FROM TALLMADGE, with WPNS CO, 3D BN, 25TH MAR, (RCT-2, 2D MAR DIV), 4TH MAR DIV, AKRON, OH, Died in IRAQ, OIF

ARMY: JARVIS, RODNEY ALLEN, CW2, Died 2009/07/13, FROM AKRON, with HSC, 46TH ENGINEER BATTALION, 225TH BRIGADE, FORT POLK, LA, Died in IRAQ, OIF

ARMY: LARGE, BRYAN WILLIAM, SGT, Died 2005/10/04, FROM CUYAHOGA FALLS, with HHC, 3D BATTALION, 504TH INFANTRY (2 MEF) FORT BRAGG, NC, Died in IRAQ, OIF

ARMY: RYLANDER, DAVID E, 2LT, Died 2012/05/02, FROM STOW, with 630TH ENGINEER COMPANY, 7TH ENGINEER BATTALION, 10TH SUSTAINMENT BRIGADE, FORT DRUM, NY, Died in AFGHANISTAN, OEF

MARINE CORPS: TOMCI, JOSEPH ANTHONY, CPL, Died 2006/08/02, FROM STOW, with L CO, 3D BN, 8TH MAR, (1-1 AD, I MEF FWD), 2D MAR DIV, CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, Died in IRAQ, OIF

MARINE CORPS: WALSH, JUSTIN TYLER, SGT, Died 2006/10/11, FROM CUYAHOGA FALLS, with EOD CO, 8TH ESB, (1ST MLG, I MEF FWD), 2D MLG, II MEF, CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, Died in UNITED STATES, OIF

MARINE CORPS: WIGHTMAN, WILLIAM BRETT, LCPL, Died 2005/08/03, FROM CLINTON, with L CO, 3D BN, 25TH MAR, (RCT-2, 2D MAR DIV), 4TH MAR DIV, COLUMBUS, OH, Died in IRAQ, OIF

MARINE CORPS: WYATT, DEREK ALLEN, CPL, Died 2010/12/06, FROM AKRON, with 3D BN 5TH MAR, (RCT-2, I MEF FWD), 1ST MAR DIV, CAMP PENDLETON, CA, Died in AFGHANISTAN, OEF

OIR - Operation Inherent Resolve

OEF - Operation Enduring Freedom

OND - Operation New Dawn

OIF - Operation Iraqi Freedom

OFS - Operation Freedom's Sentinel